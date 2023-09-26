Dario Zamarian entra in Engineering come VP Proprietary Products

Management

Engineering is preparing to reach new milestones in the evolution of proprietary products and continue to drive innovation in the global technological landscape

by Editorial Staff

Published on 26 Sep 2023

Share this article

Dario Zamarian, Executive Vice President Proprietary Products, Engineering

Engineering, the Digital Transformation Company, leader in Italy and continuously expanding in the world led by Maximo Ibarra, boasts a diversified portfolio of over 30 proprietary solutions basket that the Group intends to increase and enhance in the coming years, as well as accelerate product evolution such as Ellipse, Grace and Neta, now a point of reference for the Healthcare, Finance and Energy sectors.

To Dario Zamarian, nominated Executive Vice President Proprietary Products, the responsibility of supporting the go-to market of the Engineering Group’s proprietary products and defining their development in line with technological and market trends, coordinating dedicated investments. This strategic role will help ensure that the Group’s proprietary solutions reach their full market potential.

Graduated in Electronic Engineering in Italy, Dario Zamarian brings with him extensive experience in the IT and services industry in Silicon Valley, with a career that has seen him hold senior positions as Product Leader, General Manager, CEO and Board Member in Silicon Valley.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

