DAZN is getting more expensive: The new price structure for the streaming service

DAZN* is a sports streaming service with which you can watch basketball, American football, the Bundesliga and other sporting events live.

In July 2023, the service changed its package structure again. If you want to see the Bundesliga and Champions League, you now have to pay at least EUR 5.00 more per month.

DAZN Unlimited – the only package with which all content can be streamed – costs 29.99 euros per month for an annual subscription or 44.99 euros per month.

The sports streaming service DAZN* has shocked its users again with a price increase. After the prices had already been doubled (!) in February 2022 – which caused the Federation of Consumer Organizations (vzbv) to step in and want to file a lawsuit – and new package models were introduced in January 2023, which also led to price increases , the service is now getting more expensive again.

DAZN is getting more expensive: These are the new prices

Those who want to follow the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League will have to dig even deeper into their pockets in the future. Because at DAZN * the two football highlights are now only included in the most expensive unlimited package. The subscription costs a whopping EUR 44.99 a month or EUR 29.99 a month for an annual subscription. Previously, the Bundesliga and Champions League were also included in the standard package, which cost EUR 24.99 per month for an annual subscription or EUR 29.99 for a monthly subscription.

Although the new package structure was only introduced in January 2023, DAZN has discontinued the standard package and replaced it with DAZN Super Sports. This includes, for example, games from Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 as well as some US sports and costs EUR 24.99 per month or EUR 19.99 per month for an annual subscription.

How much more expensive will DAZN be?

Even if there is no direct price increase for an individual offer due to the renewed restructuring of the packages, football fans will face higher costs. Because if you want to stream the Bundesliga and Champions League on DAZN *, you now have to pay at least 5.00 euros more per month for it. This corresponds (compared to the old standard package) to a price increase of 20 percent. If you consider that you already need several streaming subscriptions to watch all Bundesliga and Champions League games anyway, this is of course particularly annoying.

Note the notice periods

After all, the new prices are only valid for new and returning customers for the time being. Anyone who already has an active subscription will continue to pay the old price for the time being. Since the annual subscriptions are not automatically renewed, you should definitely keep an eye on the end of your contract, otherwise your membership will change to the more expensive monthly subscription.

Also note that the monthly subscriptions can no longer be canceled at short notice at the end of the term, but only with a notice period of 30 days.

Will DAZN be cheaper again in the future?

Unfortunately, it cannot be assumed that prices for sports streaming services will fall again in the future. This is partly due to the incredibly high costs for the broadcasting rights of sports highlights such as the UEFA Champions League. But there is a (small) ray of hope: many streaming services offer new customers special prices from time to time. So a little patience can pay off!

What is DAZN anyway?

You don’t even know what to expect from DAZN*? Here are a few facts about the sports streaming service: DAZN is a paid streaming platform where you can choose from numerous sports broadcasts. The program includes thousands of live broadcasts per year, numerous highlights and summaries.

You can see these sports at DAZN, among others: Soccer (including Bundesliga, Champions League, Serie A, LaLiga and Ligue 1) American Football (including NFL) Basketball (including NBA) Darts Handball (including EHF Champions League)

Free streaming alternatives

Don’t want to spend even more money on streaming? We looked around for free alternatives and present them to you here:

And even if the free streaming services are not sports providers, there is a lot of exciting content to discover there! Here you can go directly to the individual platforms:

Free streaming services

