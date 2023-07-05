Ulrike Elsner re-elected CEO

Berlin – The General Assembly of the Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) elected Ulrike Elsner full-time CEO for the third time at today’s meeting. The decision was unanimous. Elsner has held the office since 2012. The General Assembly responsible for the election is made up of honorary representatives of insured persons and employers from TK, BARMER, DAK-Gesundheit, KKH, hkk and HEK.

Elsner declared her re-election

“I would like to thank you for the trust and look forward to further cooperation with the voluntary and full-time representatives of the substitute health insurance companies. We are united in our work for a modern range of care as well as for sustainable financing of health and long-term care insurance and fair competitive conditions. In the political sphere, I will continue to work to ensure that quality becomes transparent for the insured, that they can reliably use the advantages of digitization and that emergency care is reformed.”

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.