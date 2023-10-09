Development of methanol fuel – technology science research

Technical foundations for standardization created

Hardware-in-the-loop test bench with a low-pressure injection system for gasoline engines. (Image source: TEC4FUELS)

A research consortium led by FEV, a leading global development service provider, has developed comprehensive technical principles for the use of methanol fuel in Europe. The research project called “Methanol Standard” focused on studies relevant to the standardization of methanol as a fuel and provided important insights. The consortium examined the compatibility of methanol with existing technology and fuel standards and identified potential areas for further research and development activities.

Methanol is a possible alternative fuel that has a high CO2 reduction potential if it is produced from renewable energies such as solar and wind energy in combination with CO2 from closed carbon cycles using PtX processes. However, the physical and chemical properties of methanol differ significantly from diesel and gasoline fuels, meaning that it is not possible to meet existing fuel standards. So that methanol still has a chance of being introduced onto the market, a DIN standard for methanol is being worked on in Germany with the perspective that this will later also serve as the basis for a European methanol standard. The aim of this standard is to ensure the operational safety of the application technology and to guarantee the quality of the methanol.

National standards for the use of 85% and 100% methanol as fuel have existed in China since 2009 and have successfully enabled the large-scale use of methanol in road transport.

Lower pollutant emissions through methanol fuel

The investigations focused on the properties of methanol admixtures of 15% to mineral oil-based fuel (M15) and pure methanol as fuel (M100) in comparison to an EU6 reference fuel. The research partners, including TEC4FUELS GmbH and OWI Science for Fuels gGmbH, examined various aspects, such as the optimization of gasoline engine combustion concepts as well as questions about material compatibility, additives and storage stability. Additionally, questions regarding methanol production, toxicity and flame visibility were examined to ensure the safety of the fuel. In addition, an M15 mixture in a production engine was investigated as a way to decarbonize road transport.

Methanol can be used directly as a fuel or mixed with mineral oil-based fuels to form so-called “blends”. These fuel blends can already be used as so-called drop-in fuels in conventional or modified internal combustion engines. This makes it possible to use the technical principles of the already established combustion engines and at the same time gradually replace fossil fuels. In addition, compared to gasoline or diesel, the exhaust gases from methanol combustion are almost free of soot emissions and sulfur oxides and still contain a significantly lower proportion of environmentally harmful nitrogen oxides.

High motor efficiency

Although conventional fossil liquid hydrocarbons have a volumetric energy density that is twice as high as methanol, methanol engines can use higher compression ratios due to its higher octane number of 109 and therefore generally achieve better efficiency. This makes it possible to partially compensate for the reduced range of a tank filled with methanol depending on the energy content.

The results of the research showed, among other things, that methanol is partially compatible with existing technology and meets certain requirements. Tec4Fuels’ hardware-in-the-loop tests show that diesel engine common rail systems and high-pressure pumps only worked to a limited extent with methanol and sometimes failed. The increased tendency of metals such as aluminum and copper to corrode when in contact with methanol and the reduced lubricity of methanol are two aspects that were investigated in the project with the participation of OWI. Only an additive that is not yet commercially available to add to fuel was able to prevent corrosion and improve lubricity at low methanol concentrations in gasoline (M15). Compatibility remains a challenge for additive and material development, which arises for both metals and plastics (e.g. seals, tank construction materials). This also applies to gas station technology, whose tanks, pumps, lines and nozzles must be methanol-capable. Despite the technical challenges that still exist, the researchers see methanol as a promising option for the transport sector.

The research project “Investigation of the technical basis for the standardization of methanol fuels in Europe” was funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection under funding number 19I20005A-I.

