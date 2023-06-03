Digital terrestrial, June 2023 opens under the banner of news on many TV channels

In addition to the news on TGR Rai of 2 June 2023, various movements have been added which during the week that is about to end have affected the various broadcasters on digital terrestrial over the last few days.

Starting from local newsin Mux Locale 1 in Piedmont, the broadcaster Valenza TV was added to position 76 of digital terrestrial, which took the place of 7+ Channel.

With regard to Abruzzo and Molisehowever, in Local Mux 1 the LaQTV broadcaster switched to H.265 HEVC resolution and now broadcasts at 1024×576 pixel resolution.

In the Lazio instead in Local Mux 2 the numbering of TV YES has changed, which is now present at LCN 78, compared to the old 117.

Moving on to the news available at national levelin Mux 1 Persidera the resolution of Italia Channel (123), Mediatex (166) and Paneta TV (251) has been improved, now transmitting at 720×576 pixel resolution from the previous 544×576.

The duplicate of VH1 has been eliminated in Mux 2 Persidera, while three channels have been inserted in Mux DFree: Maria Vision at LCN 255, Arte Ora TV and 269 Italia.

As always in cases like this, the advice is to activate the automatic tuning of the channels to be able to enjoy all the news.