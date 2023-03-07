From Lenovo comes many new PC solutions to accelerate and simplify digital transformation in the hybrid office and meet the needs of users. The new PC solutions, including the complete refresh of the entire ThinkPad portfolio, focus on system performance improvements. As well as increased use of more sustainable materials and continuous improvements to the user experience.

Digital transformation in the hybrid office

Second generation Windows 11 laptops ThinkPad Z13 e Z16 they enhance key areas of hardware and software functionality to help users stay focused on creative activity. The ThinkPad Z13 also features a new flax fiber top cover, which uses bio-based materials1, for a unique look and feel. Lenovo also introduced a redesigned 4th Generation ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga with narrower bezels, new colors, materials and features to make hybrid office work and mobility easier.

ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 news

Value conscious companies looking for functionality for the productivity can select ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 with new 16:10 displays. Or the new 16-inch ThinkPad E16 form factor. Highly mobile professionals will appreciate the added protection provided by the new ThinkPad Professional Sleeve, available in 13-inch and 14-inch sizes to support a wide selection of laptops. The highly versatile ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 monitor offers enhanced audio-visual capabilities and redesigned features that can support more work scenarios.

Lenovo TruScale Device as a Service (DaaS)

The products featured may also be available as part of the Lenovo TruScale Device as a Service (DaaS) offering. It offers organizations a wide range of digital workplace solutions, flexible payment options. Plus the ability to easily scale IT as their business needs evolve. To further enhance employee productivity and experience, businesses can implement Lenovo Premier Support Plus. A new comprehensive suite of support services for a dedicated, specialized, personal approach to IT support.

Lenovo news accelerating digital transformation in the hybrid office

A recent Lenovo survey suggests that an IT design approach improves the end workforce experience. By generating positive interactions, you increase flexibility and focus on the employee experience for a multitude of factors. Getting the best out of end users requires solutions aligned to today’s hybrid office world, focused on driving better productivity and simplifying teamwork. Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad laptops introduce innovations to improve end-user experiences. By introducing and enhancing features that encourage new ways to work hybridly, more efficiently and incentivize a proactive approach.

The ThinkPad portfolio is increasingly sustainable thanks to circular economy initiatives

Lenovo is also encouraging its customers to reach out to theirs sustainability goals through the provision of services such as CO2 Offset Service. The latter has already offset more than 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from their Think PC purchases. Plus Asset Recovery Service, which has been helping clients with the hardware disposal of their end-of-life technology for the past 15 years.

A rich portfolio of laptops

Following the launch of the refreshed ThinkPad X1 laptops in December 2022, the rest of the ThinkPad portfolio introduces models that further enhance one of the most comprehensive laptop portfolios available. The increased use of recycled materials and plastics Post Consumer Content (PCC) in select components aligns with Lenovo’s continued focus on supporting a circular economy. Goal to integrate post-consumer recycled content into 100% of PC products by 2025.

ThinkPad introduces novelties in design

Wrapped in modern design lines, the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors with AMD Radeon 700M series graphics, Windows 11. They can also be configured with up to 64GB of Dual Channel memory and up to 2TB PCIe SSDs to tackle the most demanding projects. The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 introduces a new optional natural fiber-reinforced material lining the top cover made of 75% recycled aluminum. This woven linen material is made from 100% agricultural products harvested by harvesting flax plant fibers.

Performance and user experience

The elegant appearance, with thin and light form factors and ultrathin bezels add greater appeal to the new ThinkPad models. The Wi-Fi 6E fast and reliable along with the communication bar that integrates an FHD camera and Dolby Voice-enabled microphones deliver a premium audio-visual experience.

Large and comfortable touchpad

A large touchpad works alongside the iconic TrackPoint to produce comfortable and accurate inputs, whatever the user’s preference. Double-tapping the iconic TrackPoin opens a quick menu showing four menu tabs. These menu tabs can now be customized to user preferences who can choose from a list of options including camera and microphone functionality, but can now also quickly configure battery settings and audio device settings preferred as Bluetooth® or built-in speakers.

Accelerate digital transformation in the hybrid office, the new Lenovo

The ThinkPad T series has ushered in more than twenty generations since its launch in May 2000, with each release focused on improving design, performance and productivity. The latest generation continues to introduce new innovations and adopt more sustainable materials. A new optional camera 5 MP Camera with Infrared can improve the user experience as hybrid office work is increasing the need for video conferencing. There are multiple low blue light display options across the board to help protect against eye strain, including a 2.8k OLED panel option now available on T14 Gen 4 and T16 Gen 2 and T14s Gen 4.

Blue light available

ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 and L13 Yoga Gen 4 also include a low blue light display option, which is low power to increase battery efficiency. The latest L-series, including L14 Gen 4 and L15 Gen 4, can now be optioned with up to 2TB SSD storage, double the capacity of the previous generation.

Lenovo View, digital transformation in the hybrid office

The Lenovo View application available on select ThinkPad models offers a superior suite of camera-based intelligence features designed to help users unlock the power of the built-in camera. So as to improve the experiences of video call and improve digital health and safety. Privacy settings, eye health alerts, auto-framing algorithms, and video boost. These are just a few of the available settings that work great with leading UC applications.

ThinkPad E Series brings new energy to small and medium businesses

The PMI they have another laptop wallet option. In addition to the premium ThinkBook portfolio, users can choose between the new ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 or a new 16-inch ThinkPad E16. The E-series now features 16:10 aspect ratio displays with screen-to-body ratios greater than 90%. A new keyboard and larger 115mm touchpad design.

Improved ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 monitor (22″ and 24″) offers all-in-one flexibility

For a more versatile all-in-one experience, the Tiny-in-One (TIO) form factor has traditionally allowed for modularity, allowing for cable-free connection with various Tiny PCs. The ability to switch components when needed so that the monitor and PC can be upgraded separately. Further enhancing the practicality factor, the latest generation of monitors ThinkCentre TIO is packed with user-driven features that meet the needs of a more mobile and hybrid workforce.

Accelerate digital transformation in the hybrid office

Another one novelty of this generation, ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 includes a porta HDMI back and one DisplayPort. Allowing for extended compatibility with up to two additional external PCs, whether it’s a laptop, tower workstation or other desktop. ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 monitors also include many of the generational design updates recently announced for Lenovo’s ThinkVision T-series monitor line.

IdeaPad Duet 3i, elegant with dual use modes

Slim, stylish and portable, the latest generation IdeaPad Duet 3i offers a stunning new display, Windows 11 and a powerful new Intel N-series processor. Combined with more intelligent features make it the ideal detachable laptop for use on the go at a convenient price. Perfect for students, multitaskers, those who need a versatile and portable device to carry and work anywhere.

The primary feature of this slightly larger 11.5-inch model is the 2K touchscreen display with 100% DCI-P3. It offers a vibrant color gamut and 400 nits brightness so that users can enjoy a great visual experience and a variety of settings.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook (14″, 8) provides the essentials for picking up and using

For those looking for the value of the essentials and who adapt to today’s increasingly mobile lifestyles and work, there is the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook. Powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 500 series processor. Fit for a modern lifestyle, this 14-inch laptop, available with FHD IPS touchscreen4, weighs only 1.3 kg (2.9 lbs) and offers a drums which lasts all day for up to 13.5 hours and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.