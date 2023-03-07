© iStock.com/Aleksej Sarifulin

Tinnitus can cause varying degrees of suffering in those affected. Some feel severely affected by the noise in their ears, while others find tinnitus less of a burden. Not only the perceived volume or the pitch of the noise are decisive. Determining the degree of severity makes sense in order to make the psychological stress associated with tinnitus measurable and to be able to develop an individual therapy plan. The classification according to Biesinger et al. used, in which four degrees of severity are distinguished.

The following test will help you to better assess the severity of your tinnitus. It is based on a shortened questionnaire by Wolfgang Hiller and Gerhard Goebel (Mini-TQ-12).

Please note, however, that this test can only provide an initial assessment and is not intended to replace a medical diagnosis. In the case of tinnitus, specialist advice should always be sought in order to clarify possible physical and psychological causes and to find the right therapy.

