Home Health Tinnitus test: How to determine the severity
Health

Tinnitus test: How to determine the severity

by admin
Tinnitus test: How to determine the severity
© iStock.com/Aleksej Sarifulin

Tinnitus can cause varying degrees of suffering in those affected. Some feel severely affected by the noise in their ears, while others find tinnitus less of a burden. Not only the perceived volume or the pitch of the noise are decisive. Determining the degree of severity makes sense in order to make the psychological stress associated with tinnitus measurable and to be able to develop an individual therapy plan. The classification according to Biesinger et al. used, in which four degrees of severity are distinguished.

The following test will help you to better assess the severity of your tinnitus. It is based on a shortened questionnaire by Wolfgang Hiller and Gerhard Goebel (Mini-TQ-12).

Please note, however, that this test can only provide an initial assessment and is not intended to replace a medical diagnosis. In the case of tinnitus, specialist advice should always be sought in order to clarify possible physical and psychological causes and to find the right therapy.

Start now

Updated: 03/06/2023 – Author: Miriam Erb; revised: Silke Hamann, Jasmin Rauch

See also  Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate program will be available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles at the end of the year, and old consoles can also play next-generation games (164594)

You may also like

«Infected after eating wild boar». What are the...

PS4 and Xbox One versions postponed, new release...

Together for more exercise and sport

Btp Italia, yield at 2% plus inflation recovery....

Diet, what you must not do if you...

Inflammation of the conjunctiva|Conjunctivitis| Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Migrants, the CDM in Cutro on Thursday. The...

Milan, passersby stabbed for robbery near Central station:...

Eyebrow pencils in the test: seven for beautiful...

Lateral thinkers and their “facts” – health check

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy