Dior and COMPOZ PARFUM Introduce a Fragrance Machine That Adds Atmosphere to Your Life

Dior and COMPOZ PARFUM Introduce a Fragrance Machine for Mood Enhancement

If there is no sense of ritual in life, it will not affect the daily work and rest, but it will lack the atmosphere that catalyzes and sublimates the mood of life, and this key role is created by fragrance, which is very suitable, adding a lot to our life. The same atmosphere, especially different moods, always hope to be able to match the right fragrance to make that moment more special, and now we don’t need to buy a variety of different scented candles to change the mood, Dior and COMPOZ PARFUM create a A fragrance machine that can be used for “broadcasting”!

Have you ever had the experience of involuntarily bringing back memories from the past when you smell a certain fragrance? Because the fragrance has a memory point, the smell of the student days, a certain predecessor… etc., will make people unconsciously remember it in their own fragrance collection, so in fact, every emotion and mood should be matched. Different fragrances to echo the current atmosphere. This time, Dior has intimately cooperated with the French fragrance brand Compoz Parfum to launch the indoor diffuser D-Air, turning the fragrance into a playlist.

Have you ever thought that fragrance can also be operated with playlist? Co-founded by David Lopez Bonet and Aymeric Wuidart, Compoz Parfum, a fragrance brand from France, used music players as inspiration to create the Le Comppositeur home diffuser, which has become the most popular and popular product of the brand, while Dior This time we work together to create a D-Air indoor diffuser with both stylish design and technological intelligence. I can’t put it down.

D-Air indoor diffuser, the fragrance inside contains 5 kinds of home fragrances of Dior La Collection Privee series, such as Mediterranean fig, agarwood, amber night fragrance, osmanthus tea and orange garden. One can customize different ones according to mood Fragrance, as long as you simply download the Compoz application app to operate it, it is completely the favorite of girls. It is currently on sale in Europe and the United States, and the price is 2,500 euros. Readers in Taiwan and Hong Kong will wait for the follow-up release News, wait for Popbee’s follow-up report.

