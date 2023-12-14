Home » Discord fights discrimination: Users who continue to use transgender people’s old names may be banned! – Electric Otter Girl: Girls’ Daily Technology-Apps, Cool Technology Products, Life and Food
Technology

Discord fights discrimination: Users who continue to use transgender people’s old names may be banned! – Electric Otter Girl: Girls’ Daily Technology-Apps, Cool Technology Products, Life and Food

by admin
Discord fights discrimination: Users who continue to use transgender people’s old names may be banned! – Electric Otter Girl: Girls’ Daily Technology-Apps, Cool Technology Products, Life and Food

Discord Takes Strict Stance on Transphobic Behavior, Bans Users for Deadnaming

In a recent update to its hateful conduct policy, popular online communication platform Discord has made it clear that users who continue to use the old names of transgender people, a practice known as “deadnaming,” will face a ban. The move comes as a demonstration of Discord’s commitment to creating a safe and inclusive online community, but has also sparked heated discussions among its users.

The updated policy, which aims to promote acceptance and inclusion, specifically outlines the banning of users who engage in deadnaming. This move reflects Discord’s dedication to fostering a respectful and welcoming environment for all its users.

The decision to implement this policy update has not been without controversy. While some have praised Discord for taking a strong stance against transphobic behavior, others have voiced concerns over the potential impact on free speech. Nevertheless, Discord remains adamant in its efforts to maintain a positive and inclusive platform for its community.

Although Discord may not be as popular in Taiwan, where instant messaging software is concerned, the platform’s awareness and efforts to protect the rights of transgender individuals are still commendable.

The policy update has sparked conversations and debates within the Discord community and beyond. As the platform moves forward with its commitment to creating a safe and inclusive space, it will be interesting to see how this decision shapes the future of online communication.

Source: Engadget

See also  the main announcements for developers

You may also like

From the stainless Mengoni to Madame: the most...

Epic Games offers discounts and unlimited vouchers

White-Label Software: Understanding The Concept And Advantages

Xbox comes to Quest, Meta’s VR glasses: Mark...

Gemini, Google’s Ai model, is now available for...

It’s not CG? !What you don’t know about...

Automatic cleaning and recycling of the process water

How to protect a Smart TV from cyber...

Threads arrives in Italy: here’s how it’s made...

Destiny 2 launches Epic’s free holiday mystery game

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy