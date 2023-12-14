Discord fights discrimination: Users who continue to use transgender people’s old names may be banned! – Electric Otter Girl: Girls’ Daily Technology-Apps, Cool Technology Products, Life and Food

Discord Takes Strict Stance on Transphobic Behavior, Bans Users for Deadnaming

In a recent update to its hateful conduct policy, popular online communication platform Discord has made it clear that users who continue to use the old names of transgender people, a practice known as “deadnaming,” will face a ban. The move comes as a demonstration of Discord’s commitment to creating a safe and inclusive online community, but has also sparked heated discussions among its users.

The updated policy, which aims to promote acceptance and inclusion, specifically outlines the banning of users who engage in deadnaming. This move reflects Discord’s dedication to fostering a respectful and welcoming environment for all its users.

The decision to implement this policy update has not been without controversy. While some have praised Discord for taking a strong stance against transphobic behavior, others have voiced concerns over the potential impact on free speech. Nevertheless, Discord remains adamant in its efforts to maintain a positive and inclusive platform for its community.

Although Discord may not be as popular in Taiwan, where instant messaging software is concerned, the platform’s awareness and efforts to protect the rights of transgender individuals are still commendable.

The policy update has sparked conversations and debates within the Discord community and beyond. As the platform moves forward with its commitment to creating a safe and inclusive space, it will be interesting to see how this decision shapes the future of online communication.

Source: Engadget

