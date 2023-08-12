Discover the Supernatural Nature of Floating Fish: A Must-Visit Art Exhibition in Bangkok

Bangkok’s Art Scene: Dive into the Depths of Creativity

Bangkok is renowned for its vibrant culture, delectable food, and energetic atmosphere. However, beyond its lively streets, the city is also home to a thriving art scene that attracts artists from all over the world. While exploring the culinary delights of Thailand, it is highly recommended to venture into the realm of art by visiting various art galleries and centers for a unique experience.

One recent exhibition that has gained immense popularity is “FLOCK OF…DISCOVER THE SUPERNATURAL NATURE OF FLOATING FISH” at bit. Studio. Located on the 2nd floor of True Digital Park West, Exit 6, Punnawithi Station, BTS Line, this exhibition has captivated visitors and made waves on Instagram.

In a darkened space, bit. Studio utilizes remote control, transmission sensing, and other technologies to create a mesmerizing simulation of silver balloons imitating the movements of fish swimming deep in the sea. The flickering tail fins of these silvery fish create an immersive experience, bringing the sensation of being surrounded by underwater creatures. The stunning visual effects and interactive nature of the installation make it a must-visit for art enthusiasts.

bit. Studio is an emerging art studio in Bangkok that takes pride in blending traditional art with cutting-edge technologies. Their innovative installations incorporate AI, robot learning, electronic vision, and more, resulting in cool and trendy modern art. This artistic paradise has become a hub for young creative minds seeking inspiration and new perspectives. Although bit. Studio is located slightly outside the city center, it is easily accessible via the subway, making it worth the trip to explore a different side of Bangkok.

For those interested in visiting the exhibition, it will run from August 5, 2023, to September 15, 2023. To ensure a seamless experience, appointments can be made by clicking the provided link. The visiting hours are as follows: Monday to Friday 12:00-13:00, 18:00-19:00, and Saturday to Sunday 11:00-12:00, 14:30-15:30, 17:30-18:30. For more information and bookings, contact +66 2 938 2205 or +668 8008 0816, or email [email protected] bit. Studio’s address is 3/99 Lat Phrao 31, Chan Kasem, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand.

Step away from the bustling streets of Bangkok and immerse yourself in the idyllic natural scenery of Chata Thammachart, Nakhon Pathom Province, or discover the unique co-working space, “Workspace,” that challenges the notion of a traditional office environment.

Creativity and innovation know no bounds in the city of Bangkok. With its captivating art scene, the city continues to attract and inspire artists from all over the world.

Cover Art Design: Chara

