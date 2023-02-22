Continuing the brand spirit and design philosophy of “Fashion and Innovation”, InWin, a leading brand of computer cases, launched the latest 3-series family member – 327. The new exterior design improves the overall heat dissipation performance, including the front panel filter design, side bee-shaped vents and standard configuration of 3 high-efficiency Luna AL120 fans. In addition to the improved performance, it is also equipped with low-key brand ARGB logo lights on the front.

The 327 is compact in size and can support Mini-ITX and Micro-ATX motherboards. The optimized heat dissipation is also suitable for use as a game console. The 4 PCIE expansion slots on the back panel can support the latest high-end graphics cards up to 310mm in length, including NVIDIA RTX4000 series and AMD Radeon 7000 series. The standard graphics card support frame can provide better protection for the graphics card and avoid falling deformation.

The blackened panoramic glass transparent side panels provide unobstructed viewing angles and unobstructed views of internal systems. The newly designed dual-function button can quickly open the side panel to replace components by pressing one button, without worrying about losing screws, or putting on the lock to protect the precious internal system. The Continuation 3 series adopts a 1.2mm thick galvanized steel structure to ensure that the 327 can provide solid protection for the internal system and durability during movement.

The 327 is equipped with a 2.5-inch/3.5-inch hard disk conversion bracket and two 2.5-inch SSD hard disk bays. The independent space above the motherboard can accommodate the latest standard ATX3.0 power supply with a length of 16 cm, and it can also hide cables out of sight. The upgraded internal structure supports 240mm and 120mm water cooling radiators at the front and rear respectively, accommodating CPU water cooling heads up to 160mm in height. With the bottom, it can support two 120mm fans for direct blowing heat dissipation, providing a positive pressure heat dissipation environment.

Thoughtful top I/O, in addition to equipped with 2 standard USB3.1 Gen1 Type-A jacks (5 Gbps) and 3.5mm HD audio jack, it is also equipped with the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, with a transmission speed of up to 20 Gbps, with the host and peripheral systems to double the transmission speed and effectively improve work efficiency.

Like all InWin cases, the 327 is designed and produced in Taiwan. For more information about the 327 casing, please visit the official website of InWin:

https://www.in-win.com/tw/gaming-chassis/327