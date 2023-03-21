Disney has changed the release windows for many upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe shows. Streaming service changes up upcoming Secret Invasion, What If…? Release window info for Season 2 and Loki Season 2, all of which now simply say “Coming to Disney+”.

As to what this means for the series is unclear, but considering in the case of Secret Invasion’s we’ve had a few months of trailers, you have to wonder if Disney and Marvel still want the show to come out in Spring 2023 as originally planned. .

Also, since Disney has recently changed its release schedule for upcoming MCU titles, notably pushing The Marvels to November and Blade to 2023 entirely, you have to wonder if this release window change is in effect so that Marvel can build on that. Filling its roster during the long wait between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels at the end of the year.