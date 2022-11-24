In this year’s iOS 16 operating system, Apple has replaced the previous message notification method, allowing the same type of messages to be stacked and concentrated at the bottom of the screen. The main reason for this change is to match the time display with the small Part column. Some users can’t get used to the “squeezed together” of messages at the bottom of the screen, but in fact, the notification display method of iOS 16 can be changed from “Settings”.

Users who want to change the display method of notifications can click “Settings”, “Notifications”, and in the first large option of “Notifications”, they can find three options of “Display Method”, which are “Quantity”, “Stack”, “List”.

The display method of “quantity” is to use a simple text to tell you how many unread message notifications there are now. Users can swipe the screen up to view the complete notification list.

“Stacking” is to gather all the notifications of the same application into one category, and stack the notifications of the same application; when the user wants to view the notifications of individual applications without sliding the lock screen away , you can swipe up these messages first, and then click to open the message of the individual application.

“List” is more like a traditional iOS notification method. When using this option, users will see all unread notifications at a glance.

It’s just that no matter which option it is, all notification messages will still be located at the bottom of the screen, and none of the options can provide the previous iOS notification experience; but this is because it needs to match the placement of widgets when iOS 16 locks the screen. In the new operating system, a series of background pictures with in-depth information (such as astronomy, weather, etc.) have also been added. The official hopes to present more background picture information, so the message notification has to be placed at the bottom.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)