Home Technology Don’t like the way iOS 16 stacks notifications?In fact, there are three options | TechNews Technology News
Technology

Don’t like the way iOS 16 stacks notifications?In fact, there are three options | TechNews Technology News

by admin
Don’t like the way iOS 16 stacks notifications?In fact, there are three options | TechNews Technology News

In this year’s iOS 16 operating system, Apple has replaced the previous message notification method, allowing the same type of messages to be stacked and concentrated at the bottom of the screen. The main reason for this change is to match the time display with the small Part column. Some users can’t get used to the “squeezed together” of messages at the bottom of the screen, but in fact, the notification display method of iOS 16 can be changed from “Settings”.

Users who want to change the display method of notifications can click “Settings”, “Notifications”, and in the first large option of “Notifications”, they can find three options of “Display Method”, which are “Quantity”, “Stack”, “List”.

The display method of “quantity” is to use a simple text to tell you how many unread message notifications there are now. Users can swipe the screen up to view the complete notification list.

“Stacking” is to gather all the notifications of the same application into one category, and stack the notifications of the same application; when the user wants to view the notifications of individual applications without sliding the lock screen away , you can swipe up these messages first, and then click to open the message of the individual application.

“List” is more like a traditional iOS notification method. When using this option, users will see all unread notifications at a glance.

It’s just that no matter which option it is, all notification messages will still be located at the bottom of the screen, and none of the options can provide the previous iOS notification experience; but this is because it needs to match the placement of widgets when iOS 16 locks the screen. In the new operating system, a series of background pictures with in-depth information (such as astronomy, weather, etc.) have also been added. The official hopes to present more background picture information, so the message notification has to be placed at the bottom.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)

See also  "Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile" new mobile game supports Android, iOS platforms + redesigned gameplay

You may also like

Hyperkin recreates the classic Xbox 360 handle, will...

After using Gentoo, I silently switched back to...

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Break Nintendo Records, Selling...

Seagate launched the Firecuda series of external hard...

Seagate launched the Firecuda series of external hard...

The second edition of the Z-mount three-color label!...

If we were all like Japanese football fans

Refurbished smartphones for Black Friday, things to know...

Round of 6.3 million for Babaco market, the...

Digital training, the experts: watertight compartments are for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy