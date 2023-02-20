“Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake ~Sarbrook’s Alchemist~” is a remake of the original “Alchemy Workshop” series launched on the original PlayStation console in May 1997. The content is fully refurbished and reproduced with 3D graphics to reproduce Salbrook’s adventure stage and the Q-version characters of the dot matrix graphics, and includes high-quality dynamic vertical graphics. The battle system has a new look. Recording of the original audio track and the remastered audio track is optional.

story

With the goal of graduating from the academy, there are various options such as alchemy and adventure. Live in a workshop and enjoy a leisurely life RPG!

The protagonist, Mary, is an underachiever studying at the Royal School of Magic (commonly known as: Academy).

One day, for the graduation exam, the teacher gave her an alchemy workshop,

The content of the graduation exam is to complete a work that satisfies the teacher.

To do this, you need to improve the technology of alchemy, collect alchemy materials, reference books, props, and earn money to hire adventurers…

Blending, fighting, entrusting, etc., there are so many things that can be done!

Wherever you start is your freedom!

Make your way to your goal of graduating from the Academy.

key features

Fully updated picture quality! Use modern technology to portray Mary and other characters more vividly!

Character portraits and event cutscenes are newly drawn in a style that suits the preferences of modern players, and 2D animations are also added to the portraits.

Also imported character and scene 3D modules. Players can operate cute Q-version characters to move around and explore.

Redraw the world of this game in a modern style!



Adorable Q-version characters go on adventures everywhere!

With the hardware performance of the latest models, the origin of the “Alchemy Workshop” series with a more enhanced gaming experience

In addition to retaining the simple and high-degree-of-freedom gameplay of the original version, this game also expands teaching instructions and guidelines for various functions.

The movement and acquisition systems in the town are also fully reworked in conjunction with the latest models to bring a smoother gaming experience.

With the performance of today’s hardware, the game experience is improved and the game is played more smoothly!

Extended Teaching Instructions

Improved operation (improved UI convenience, etc.)

Improve the operation and gameplay of mini games

Even the small places that can’t be seen are indeed remade!

Enhance the fluency and performance of “mixing”

Enhance the fluency and performance of “Battle”

Adjust game balance

You can deeply enjoy the game world whether you are playing or after clearing the level!

Expand the picture book function

Remake & Add BGM, SE

Expansion after clearing the level “Appendix (EXTRA)”

The new remake is in line with today’s gameplay, and you can enjoy the game even more!

Added many new elements that allow you to experience the story in depth!

In addition to fans of the original version, many new elements will be happy for players who are new to the “Atelier” series.

The weight of the game has been greatly increased, so that everyone can enjoy the world of this game.

Added “Unlimited Mode” You can play leisurely without worrying!

A mode with no “five-year graduation” time limit. Don’t like the urgency of limited time,

Players who want to enjoy the life of the Alchemy Workshop leisurely can advance the game at their favorite pace.

Add “communication event” You can gain an in-depth understanding of the charm of the characters!

This work has added communication events between the main characters, and you can discover new aspects or charms of the characters that were not depicted in the original version.

“Ms. Ingrid’s Lessons” added Solve the “don’t know what to do” problem!

There are topics set in this work, which can be used as the direction of the strategy.

Just because it is a high-degree-of-freedom RPG, the problem of “I don’t know what to do” will be solved easily!

There are also various functions such as changing the difficulty level, rearranging the Alchemy Workshop, and more!

debut role

Malona (Mary)CV: Haruna Ikezawa

How dare you look down on me~! Try my secret weapon!

The protagonist of this work is an alchemist with a poor level of alchemy.

In order to become an alchemist, he came from the countryside alone to Saarbrook, the capital of King Sigsar.

The underachiever who left behind the lowest grade record since the establishment of the academy.

The character is sloppy and rash.





Sia Donastak CV: Tsumugi Osawa

I heard Mary you opened a store, so I’m here to celebrate for you. …this store is awesome.

Mary’s childhood sweetheart and unique best friend.

The only daughter of one of Salbrook’s top five richest men.

She has a gentle and stable personality, and whenever Mary encounters difficulties, she will always help her.





Endec Yard CV: Kosugi Jurota

Sorry, I’m not free enough to spend time with you.

The captain of the royal knights of King Higgsar, known as the strongest silent youth in the kingdom.

Because it has long black hair and eyes that are extremely rare here, it is said to come from the far side of the ocean.

Because of a chance encounter with Mary.





goblin CV: Tsumugi Osawa

I am selling all kinds of things that I gather in the forest. Sister, do you want to buy some?

Fairies, living in the Fairy Forest a little far outside Salbrook. Because of a certain opportunity, he started to help Mary.

Ingrid CV: Tsumugi Osawa

If your work is worthy of appreciation, I will allow you to graduate.

But if you bring something boring then…you know what’s going to happen, don’t you?

One of the teachers at the academy, and Mary’s mentor.

From the continent of El Badr across the ocean.

He has excellent magic research ability, and treats Mary with strictness and gentleness.

Product Information

A BOX containing luxurious bonuses is also on sale at the same time!

Special edition(Suggested selling price: NT$2530)

Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake Art Book Atelier Marie Remake Collector’s Card Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake Selection CD ~1997&2023~

+ “Atelier Mary Remake” physical version game software

※ Bundle content or name may be changed without warning.

Collector’s Edition(Suggested selling price: NT$4850)

Atelier Marie Remake B2 Scroll Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake Special Information Book Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake Acrylic Figure Scene Set Atelier Marie Remake Clear Bookmark

＋ “Atelier Mary Remake” bundled contents of the special edition (including the physical version of the game software)

※ Bundle content or name may be changed without warning.

A digital deluxe edition containing various in-game items is also on sale at the same time!

Digital Deluxe Edition(Download version only) (Suggested price: NT$2120)

Atelier Marie Plus ～The Alchemist of Salbrook～ TASTE EXTRA BGM包 Clothing set “Alternative Outfit”

＋ “Atelier Mary Remake” download version game software

※ The digital deluxe version is only sold in the download version.

※ To use the costume combination “Alternative Outfit”, this character needs to be added as a partner.

※ The game body and the Digital Deluxe Upgrade which does not include the game body are sold separately. Please pay attention to confirm the product details when purchasing.

Download version pre-order bonus

“Practical Items Set” will be available for pre-order in the future!

Game Information

Game name: Atelier Marie Remake ~Sarbrook’s Alchemist~

Game Original Name: Marie’s Atelier Remake ~The Alchemist of Salburg~

Game Type: New Feeling RPG

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam ※ Steam only sells the download version

Release date: July 13, 2023 (Thu)

Suggested selling price: general version (both physical version and download version) NT$1590 Special Edition NT$2530 Collector’s Edition NT$4850 The digital deluxe version (download version only) is priced at 2120 yuan

Supported languages: Traditional Chinese

Number of players: 1 person

Game Rating: Supplementary Level 12

Developer: KOEI TECMO Games

Publisher: Taiwan Koei Tecmo

Official website: https://www.gamecity.com.tw/atelier/marie-re/

© KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.