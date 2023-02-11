With the birth of ChatGPT and Midjourney, the world seems to be more and more curious about whether the AI ​​singularity is about to appear? Doom’s biological father and legendary programmer John Carmack seems increasingly optimistic about the future of AI, and he believes that the way to achieve general artificial intelligence (Artificial General Intelligence, breaking latest news) will be in the form of a direct simulation of the human brain.

John Carmack recently left Meta and began to invest 100% in Keen, an artificial intelligence company he founded in 2019; however, his development direction is directly aimed at breaking latest news, and he believes that the only way to achieve breaking latest news is to deeply understand “human consciousness” Only then can it simulate the human brain. He believes that through the research and development of neural networks in the past ten years, AI has made leaps and bounds, and it can handle things in specific fields very well.

“It’s just that the computer still lacks some kind of ‘consciousness’, which may be called machine perception, the kind of thing that can bring memory, life, goals and plans together.”

However, unlike what many people imagine, John Carmack believes that this kind of breaking latest news can be realized without much code. For example, Chrome needs 20-30 million lines of code, and Twitter is almost at this level.

But the ideal breaking latest news should be completed in tens of thousands of lines. This is because from a similar biological point of view, after the DNA is removed, the amount of information in the human body is only less than 1 GB, and the brain even has only 40 mb. It is not “so much code” to create the human brain and human intelligence.

But yes, there are approximately 86 billion groups of neurons in the human brain, and there may be as many as 100 trillion connections between them. John Carmack believes that large AI models such as GPT-3 now have 160 billion sets of parameters, and this parameter is the key: because it can play a role similar to the human brain connection.

This is what is happening in the AI ​​world today. GPT-3, Imagen, AlphaFold, the source codes of these AI models are not large, only a few thousand lines, or even tens of thousands of lines; but they are indeed similar to the human brain. way, with astonishing efficiency. Therefore, he firmly believes that humans will have enough common hardware to perform operations within ten years.

