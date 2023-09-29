Dr. Watch Stone in the stream – German & OmU (free)

The brilliant Senku Ishigami awakens in a Stone Age world 3,700 years after a mysterious apocalyptic event. With the help of science and his friends, he wants to save humanity and find out what is behind the strange events that happened thousands of years ago. Where their “Dr. Stone” can be viewed legally in the stream in Germany, you can find out here.

„Dr. Stone“ im Stream

The search for “Dr. Stone” on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, & Co. is in vain – you can currently only find the series on the specialized anime streaming services. There is currently a way to watch the three seasons and the special of “Dr. Stone” can be seen legally online:

At “Crunchyroll” you can watch the first season of the series Japanese original with subtitles as well as the first three episodes also with a German soundtrack for free see. If you want to watch the entire series, you need at least the fan subscription (6.99 euros per month). Image source: TMS/8PAN/KAZÉ

DVD and Blu-ray release

The publication schedule of “Dr. Stone” boxes look like this:

Dr. Stone – Staffel 1 – Vol.1 – [Blu-ray] with collection slipcase

Crunchyroll

Episodenliste

ConsequenceGerman titlePremiere (OMU)Premiere (GerDub)season 11 (1)Stone World5.7.1916.7.202 (2)King of the Stone World12.7.1916.7.203 (3)Weapons of Science19.7.1923.7.204 (4)Smoke Signal26.7.1923.7.205 (5)Stone World – The Beginning2.8.1930 .7.206 (6)Two countries of the stone world9.8.1930.7.207 (7)Where two million years have passed16.8.196.8.208 (8)Stone Road23.8.196.8.209 (9)Holding the light of science in your hands30.8.1913.8.2010 (10) Doubtful Allianz 6.913.8.2011 (11) Clear World13.9.1920.8.2012 (12) Back on back 20.9.1920.8.2013 (13) The masked soldier27.9.1927.8.2014 (14) The masked Soldat4.10.1927.8.2015 (15 )The Fruits of Two Million Years11.10.193.9.2016 (16)A story across eons18.10.193.9.2017 (17)One Hundred Nights and a Thousand Skies25.10.1910.9.2018 (18)Stone Wars1.11.1910.9.2019 (19)Into modern times8. 11.1917.9.2020 (20)The era of power transmission15.11.1917.9.2021 (21)The Sparta Craft Club22.11.1924.9.2022 (22)The Treasure29.11.1924.9.2023 (23)The wave of science6.12.191.10.2024 (24 ) The voice into the endless distance13.12.191.10.20season 21 )Prison Break18.2.211.4.217 (31)Top Secret Mission25.2.218.4.218 (32)Final Battle4.3.2115.4.219 (33)The Destroyer and the Savior11.3.2122.4.2110 (34)The Strongest Team in the World18.3.2129.4.2111 (35)Prologue of Dr. Stone25.3.216.5.21season 31 (36)New World Map6.4.2318.5.232 (37)Holy Greed13.4.2325.5.233 (38)First Contact20.4.231.6.234 (39)Auger of Science27.4.238.6.235 (40)Perseus, the ship of Science4.5.2315.6.236 (41)Treasure Box11.5.2322.6.237 (42)The Light of Hope and Despair18.5.2329.6.238 (43)The Ace in the Sleeve on the Ship of Science25.5.236.7.239 (44)Beautiful Science1.6.2313 .7.2310 (45)Science Wars8.6.2320.7.2311 (46)The miracle with this fist15.6.2327.7.23

