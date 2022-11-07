The drone market flies: pun intended because this sector will reach 1.8 billion euros in value in 2030, quintupling the number compared to the current 363 million. Of course, between now and 2030 privations will change a thousand times, but these are some of the data that emerge from the first annual report “Advanced Air Mobility – Italian Market Study & Recommendations for the National Ecosystem”, created by Strategy &, the strategic consulting business unit by PwC Italia, exclusively for “Roma Drone Conference 2022”, the reference event for professionals in the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) sector. An event that will take place tomorrow Tuesday 8 November at the European University of Rome (via degli Aldobrandeschi 190, from 9:30 am). An appointment that adds up to Dronitaly, the reference event for civilian drones to be used that will take place in Bologna on 11-13 October next

“In eight years – explains the research – a net growth of the image and data acquisition market is expected (from 201 million euros this year to 690 million in 2030), of passenger transport (from 8 to 663 million ), defense (from 111 to 319 million), cargo handling (from 41 to 158 million) and aerial work (from 3 to 9 million) “.

Announcements In the war between the US and China, will DJI’s drones end up like Huawei smartphones? by Andrea Nepori

October 18, 2022



And it is expected that in 2030 Italian investments for research and development in the AAM sector will reach 267 million euros, more than double the current 106 million, destined in particular to the acquisition of images and data, passenger transport and to the defense.

The project Drones for drugs and emergencies on the Veneto motorways by Simone Cosimi

27 Maggio 2022



The “Roma Drone Conference 2022” includes two sessions for a total of 20 talks by experts and professionals in the sector. The proceedings will open with the round table “Italy of drones 2022: balance and perspectives”, which will take stock of the situation, problems and prospects of the UAS market in Italy, after almost two years from the entry into force of the new European and national Regulations. The conference “The transport of bio-health materials with UAS” will follow, during which projects and experiments for the urgent transport of biomedical and health material with drones will be presented.