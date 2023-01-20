DualSense Edge PS5 official “Pro switch” out of the box is this price worth buying｜PS5’s official high-end controller (commonly known as “Pro switch”) “DualSense Edge” will be released soon, “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel is invited by Hong Kong Sony priority Get started with this new controller, the following is the unboxing and evaluation.



Regarding the hands-on demo of DualSense Edge, the introduction of various custom buttons and other functions, the "Hong Kong 01" technology plaything channel has already reported in detail in another article.

DualSense Edge Photography: Wong Po-ying

The storage box is exquisite but the overall packaging is ordinary

As a high-end gaming-oriented controller, the packaging of the DualSense Edge is really low-key, and it looks like a normal Dual Sense at first glance. Of course, the packaging is second, and the content inside is the key point. DualSense has a pretty good storage box, which keeps the wires and various keycaps in an orderly manner. There is also a very commendable design for storage, that is, there is an opening on the top (fixed with Velcro), and when the handle is placed in the storage box, it can also be plugged in for charging through this opening.

One of the advantages of inheriting the DualSense is that the grip is also very good, but the weight of the DualSense Edge is slightly heavier than the original DualSense; considering that the DualSense is already one level heavier than the PS4 controller, as far as the reporter himself does not think It’s heavy, and you won’t get tired if you hold it for a long time, but it may be too heavy for some female players.

The appearance of DualSense Edge is the same as that of DualSense, but the inner world is far worse

Click on the picture to enlarge the DualSense Edge out of the box:



DualSense Edge compares to Xbox Elite

Although there is no official statement, the positioning of DualSense Edge is obviously the same as the official high-end Xbox “Elite” series. The functions of the two are also roughly similar, such as freely configurable buttons, trigger force adjustment, and analog response curve. Some functions, Xbox Elite Series 2 can physically adjust the strength of the Analog, and there are more extra buttons on the back of the machine; while the DualSense Edge is superior in that it can easily replace the entire Analog, can quickly adjust the depth of the Trigger, and has a very convenient Function key. In terms of functions, DualSense Edge is undoubtedly very complete, but at the same time, the price is not cheap.

Xbox Elite has been well received by players

Summary: Not bad but a bit expensive



DualSense Edge is full of design, function and sense of use. It is a product with real materials and content. It’s just that its pricing is not very close to the people. The Hong Kong version is priced at 1,580 Hong Kong dollars, which is almost equivalent to the price of 3 Dual Senses; in comparison, the official price of the Xbox Elite Series 2 is only 1,389 Hong Kong dollars. If you buy it at other distributors It is more likely that there will be a transaction around 1,000 yuan if you buy it from anywhere.



As far as the reporter is concerned, if the DualSense Edge is around 1200 Hong Kong dollars, you will be more willing to buy it. It is really too expensive to buy a controller at 1600 yuan. But looking at it from another angle, 1,580 yuan is almost equivalent to the price of two bills of class gold in “Yuan Shen”, converted to about 110 draws, which is not even a big guarantee; 1,600 yuan can only be drawn at any time when the class is not lucky. To a Master Dee. Thinking about it this way, it seems like a good idea to spend the money on a high-end controller for a better gaming experience.



