The Superintendency of Residential Public Utilities (Superservicios) received the main results of the comprehensive diagnosis on the situation of the Santa Marta Public Services Company (Essmar) by Empresas Públicas de Medellin (EPM)special agent in charge of intervention process.

The diagnosis and the proposal of the action plan to recover the company were presented to the superintendent, Dagoberto Quiroga Collazosand his work team, by Santiago Ochoa, Vice President of Water and Sanitationwith the accompaniment of Jorge Carrillo, general manager of EPM.

At the end of the meeting, the superintendent stated: “In compliance with one of the commitments assumed by EPM, in its capacity as special agent, we listened to the analysis carried out on Essmar in technical, operational, financial, legal and commercial aspects; as well as the actions they propose to make this company viable”.

The document end will deliver EPM to Superservicios in the coming days, together with the action plan to be implemented this year. The superintendency will evaluate them and report them to control bodies, national and territorial entities; as well as the public opinion. “We will propose an inter-institutional work together with the Ministry of Housing, and the accompaniment of the Comptroller General of the Republic, the Attorney General of the Nation and local and regional authorities to ensure transparency and trust in the decisions made around the recovery of the Essmar, patrimony of Santa Marta”, indicated Dagoberto Quiroga.

In this way, progress is made in the definition of the roadmap to remedy a short and medium termor the causes of intervention of the company, intervened in December 2021. “We reiterate to the community that our purpose is for Essmar to ensure quality, continuity and coverage of public aqueduct services and sewerage, as well as the management of solid waste that Samarios and their visitors deserve”, concluded the superintendent.

