The result of five years of research and development, Dyson Zone headphones have been designed to meet the double challenge of city noise and air pollution. After the presentation a few months ago, now comes the official announcement: they will be on sale from January in China and from March in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The Dyson headset that isolates you from sound, odor and pollution news/dyson_zone_le_cuffie_con_purificatore_daria_arriveranno_a_gennaio_ma_non_in_italia-378064312/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_378064315&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.lastampa.it”>

L’audio

The speaker, electronics, mechanical system, materials and acoustics have been designed to minimize distortion. Driver output is further equalized by 48,000 times per second intelligent signal processing which keeps harmonic distortion at inaudible levels across the entire frequency range (0.08% @ 94dB @1kHz). Dyson Zone goes beyond what can be detected by the human ear, to reproduce sounds from 6Hz to 21kHz. Such a wide frequency range is due to the system’s electro-acoustic engineering and core components: 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers are the heart of the audio system.

11 microphones are integrated in the Zones. The ANC system uses eight of them, which monitor surrounding noises 384,000 times per second and provide up to 38dB of noise cancellation from 20Hz to 20kHz. A microphone is specifically for telephony, and allows you to make calls, record and voice control. The signals it collects are integrated with those of the ANC microphone to provide greater clarity to the voice, allowing the system to reduce noises coming from behind and to the sides of the wearer.

I filters

The compressors positioned in each auricle reach up to 9,750 rpm to draw in the outside air, which is purified through the double-layer filters and projected towards the nose and mouth, through the contactless visor. Electrostatic filters capture 99% of particles down to 0.1 microns, while those with potassium-enriched K-Carbon activated carbon capture the acid gases most associated with urban pollution, such as NO2 and SO2. They act on allergens and particles from brake dust, industrial and building combustion, but also on unpleasant city odors, such as construction fumes, waste water or stale subway air. Filters last up to 12 months, depending on usage.

Smart plasters, ecological 3D printers, domestic drips: here are the winners of the James Dyson Award 2022 November 16, 2022



L’app

A built-in sensor monitors NO2 levels in the air and ambient noise levels, tracking them in real time via the MyDyson app. Like Dyson home purifiers, Zone provides information about the user’s environment. An integrated accelerometer adjusts the airflow depending on the activity. Head tracking allows entering standby mode if the Zones are not worn; when the removable visor is lowered, the conversation mode is activated, which interrupts the purification and pauses the music, optimizing battery life.

The MyDyson app can also be used to adjust the airflow speed and noise canceling mode, as well as adapt the sound equalization by choosing from three modes: Dyson EQ (enhanced), Bass Boost (bass emphasis) and Neutral (flatter response curve). In the app, you can choose to limit the volume following hearing health guidelines.

The ergonomics

No two heads are the same, and this difference affects many elements of comfort and audio performance, such as the clamping force of the headband, the geometry and materials of the removable visor, the adjustability of the product and much more. The ear cushions are intentionally flatter than conventional ear cushions, for both passive attenuation and comfort, and are angled to line up with the ear for optimal comfort. Powered by lithium-ion batteries, Dyson Zones offer 50 hours of battery life in sound mode, or 4 hours of battery life in combined purify and sound mode. They recharge to 100% in 3 hours via USB-C. The Zones are not exactly light, but the weight is distributed intelligently and therefore wearing them does not tire. They are also very robust, and designed to withstand extreme tests: temperature controlled chambers, drop tests, material and fabric wear tests, button robustness and more, in any climatic condition.