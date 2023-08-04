E-cars dirtier? Tesla builds new gas power plant for German Gigafactory

Tesla builds electric cars that drive the way they should: Without producing CO₂. When building the Stromer, Tesla also uses renewable energies as far as possible. But in Germany other strings should now be raised: Tesla is planning its own gas-fired power plant.

Tesla wants in this country Massively increase production of its e-cars. 1 million vehicles per year is the declared goal. For this, the Gigafactory in Grünheide has to be expanded. Records show that Tesla is a build your own gas power plant want. Not hydro or wind power, not solar power, no. It should be a classic gas power plant.

A tank farm for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is also planned. Tesla wants to make itself more independent: The “temporary gas power plant” should “power supply support” from Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, according to the application to the state of Brandenburg (via Welt). This is likely to be necessary when, for example, the public supply is regulated – for example when gas reserves are scarce and need to be conserved.

With the leap in production capacity, however, “Tesla Berlin” generally needs more energy. This should also come from gas, as the other documents show. According to Welt, Tesla expects “21,800 standard cubic meters of natural gas per hour” at the top in the future. That’s more than Tesla can currently take from the public gas grid. Be for cover “a development via a second natural gas supply line is planned”.

Tesla gas power plant to run 24/7

The fact that Tesla only builds with green electricity is inconceivable today. So why is Tesla’s own gas plant a dubious idea? On the one hand it throws not a good light on the e-car pioneer, whose German factory was heavily criticized from the start.

On the other hand, two passages from the Tesla documents are suspicious: There is talk of a “temporary gas power plant”. In earlier versions, one should have assumed here a year, according to the world. Today there is no clear statement as to how long the power plant will be needed. Tesla makes it clear how often it should run: “24 hours a day and seven days a week” – so by far not only when the public supply is shaky.

