EA announced the completion of the public beta of the new "EA app" game platform, which will soon replace the original Origin platform

EA announced the completion of the public beta of the new “EA app” game platform, which will soon replace the original Origin platform

Combining friends who play computer games will more or less use EA’s Origin software. However, this software may soon be phased out and replaced by brand new software.

EA recently announced that the next-generation PC game platform “EA app” has officially ended the beta public beta phase and will soon replace Origin. This “EA app” has actually been launched for two years, but it has always been thought that it is still in the Beta stage, and after this news comes out, it is believed that it will soon replace the original Origin software.

Officials say the “EA app” is lighter than Origin in the past and can bring “faster, more reliable, and smoother gaming experiences.” This “EA app” can connect Steam, Xbox, PlayStation and other platforms through EA account at the same time, and also supports background download, update and other functions.

Current Origin users will later receive an invitation to migrate all data from the original software to the new platform. As for the “EA app” for macOS, it exists, but it will take some more time to launch.

