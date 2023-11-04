Early Media Markt deals for Black Friday 2023 – first discounts!

Media Markt also offers good offers on Black Friday. PR/Business Insider

One of the biggest global sales of the year will take place on November 24, 2023: Black Friday. Media Markt is also involved. Even before Black Friday officially begins, you can secure bargains on sought-after products from smartphones to televisions during the so-called Black Weeks* throughout November. If you didn’t want to miss the Media Markt offers for Black Friday, you’ve come to the right place. You can find all other bargains on the overview page: Black Friday at Media Markt*.

On the Friday after Thanksgiving, the US Thanksgiving Day, one of the world‘s biggest discount spectacles of the entire shopping year takes place. November 24th, 2023 is Black Friday! Originally only causing a sensation in the USA, shops and retailers from all over the world are now taking part. Bargain hunters all over the world are looking forward to the sale spectacle, which unofficially heralds the Christmas shopping season.

In addition to shops such as Saturn, Lidl, Ebay and Amazon, Media Markt* is of course also represented among the providers of attractive low prices. From November 1, 2023, you can get hold of popular technology and more at reduced prices as part of the so-called Black Weeks – the changing offers are valid all month long. You can now get out your deal binoculars and search the bargain landscape for good prices on household appliances, televisions, smartphones, laptops, video games and more.

Which Media Markt deals and promotions you shouldn’t miss around Black Friday* in 2023? Here we show you the most exciting technology deals, which are combined with their sale-worthy prices best early Media Markt offers for Black Friday represent. The campaign has now just started at Media Markt “Media Markt Colorful Black Deals”. The offers are valid until November 11, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

How does Black Friday work at Media Markt?

Media Markt often starts already a few days before the actual Black Friday with discount campaigns and pulls this sometimes over the weekend until so-called Cyber ​​Monday or even that entire following week there. The technology shop offers a wide range of products during the discount day, from televisions and Smartphones up to household appliances and Computer accessories – both of these are available online on the Media Markt website as also in the branches. Some Black Friday offers at Media Markt, especially those with extremely high discounts, may be available in limited quantity be.

Important information about Black Friday 2023

