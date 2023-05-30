Easy Hospital, the app that guides patients in the Polyclinic of…

Easy Hospital it’s the new app developed by Engineering, leader in the digitization of processes for companies and the PA. The app serves to facilitate users’ access to health services offered in the citadel of the Policlinico di Sant’Orsola in Bologna. The solution, created in collaboration with the Polyclinic, the Emilia-Romagna Region and the technological partner Tap My Life, integrates the services offered in the digital space (CUP, eliminate queues, payments). In this way, it creates hybrid experiences, fluid and without interruptions in the passage with the physical environment (totems, waiting rooms, clinics) in which the services are located.

Easy Hospital, how the app that guides patients works

L‘app And available for free in the iOS and Android smartphone stores. AND always updated and able to accompany the patient step by step in his visit path. From the SMS confirmation of booking to trace the route inside the hospital citadel. From the ticket payment up to the entrance to the clinic, where you will be notified with an alert when it is time for the visit. Acceptance also becomes automatic. Upon accessing the pavilion, the user is recognized, if necessary he makes the payment and receives the number with which he will be called once he arrives in the waiting room.

Thanks to indoor and outdoor navigation, enabled by GPS, Bluetooth and beacons (sensors that transmit data for indoor location to mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones) suitably positioned inside the pavilions. In this way the user will be guided through a map from the entrance of the Policlinico citadel to the waiting room to which he is directed. Possibly with the support of a voice guide instead of the interactive map.

At the end of the service, Easy Hospital will also offer the patient other useful services to complete his experience. Return to the parking area, access to local public transport stops, location of other useful services, such as pharmacies and bars.

The approach taken by Engineering, the creator of the app

The approach adopted by Engineering for the development of the app is that of Service and Human Centered Designparticularly important in the context of Public Administrations due to the perspective that puts the user’s needs at the centre, transparency and collaboration with citizens, the multi-channel system that allows the integration of the various supply touchpoints, the simplification that reduces the complexity and increases trust, the measurement of the level of satisfaction to measure success.

Once the experimentation at the Policlinico di Sant’Orsola ed processed the feedback from the users of the serviceuseful for measuring results and evaluating the integration of additional services such as the implementation of a chatbot or integration with the Electronic Health Record or SPID, the app can also be adopted by other hospitals in Emilia-Romagna.

The areas of application are potentially many because any space that hosts public services can allow the activation of online help: it could be extended to sectors such as culture or tourismfor example to create an interactive guide in museums or to discover historical centers and places of interest.