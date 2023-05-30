Zhu Hongwu: Let innovation become the foundation of the enterprise and continue to enhance the core competitiveness of the enterprise_Yongzhou News_Yongzhou Government Network

Yongzhou Daily News (all-media reporter Zhou Yanni) On the morning of May 29, Zhu Hongwu, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, investigated the production and operation of enterprises in Yongzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone, emphasizing that innovation should become the foundation of the enterprise, and continuous improvement in products, technology, and management. Achieve breakthroughs in other aspects, continue to enhance the core competitiveness of enterprises, and make new and greater contributions to promoting the high-quality economic and social development of the city.

Zhu Hongwu successively came to Meichuang Dacheng Technology, Hunan Aluminum New Materials, Yaxin Metal Technology, Qianhe Technology, Jinluo Electronics, Felic Lighting and other enterprises to go deep into the production workshop and learn more about the company’s production and operation, production capacity, output value, R&D Innovation, market expansion, project construction and future development layout, etc., encourage enterprises to strengthen their confidence, seize opportunities, take the initiative, strengthen scientific and technological innovation, focus on improving product technology content and added value, and continuously enhance the comprehensive strength and core competitiveness of enterprises.

Zhu Hongwu emphasized that Yongzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone, as the main position and vanguard of the city’s economic construction, must adhere to the goal of high-quality development, clarify the positioning of industrial development, maintain the main direction of attack and strategic focus, make the leading characteristic industries bigger and stronger, and focus on building The park will be built into a gathering area for high-quality industrial development. It is necessary to fully promote the development of the magnetic electronic components industry, continue to increase investment in the industrial chain, and realize the cluster development of upstream and downstream related enterprises. It is necessary to continuously improve the business environment, proactively provide services, and achieve “no disturbance and responsiveness”, timely help enterprises solve the “urgent, difficult and anxious” problems in the production and operation process, and help enterprises to focus on production without distractions and seek development. . It is necessary to increase policy support and factor guarantees, do a good job in the construction of park infrastructure, give full support in high-quality platform services, R&D and innovation, and help enterprises expand their main business, market, and scale. It is necessary to keep an eye on the construction progress of the project, seize the current golden period of construction, and under the premise of ensuring quality and safety, fight on the wall chart, reverse the construction period, promote the project construction with high quality and high standards, and provide long-term guarantee for the overall stable and rapid growth of the park economy .