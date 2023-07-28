Recensione TV Sony X85L

The Sony X85L TV is an upper-middle-range TV that stands out for its exceptional visual performance, immersive audio and a host of advanced smart features. With a combination of elegant design and impressive technical specifications, this TV offers a superior entertainment experience that will satisfy even the most demanding users.

This new Sony TV (the model we tested was 55″) features a modern and elegant design. With a slim bezel and stable stand, the TV blends seamlessly into any room, whether mounted on a wall or placed on a piece of furniture. The metal chassis lends a touch of sophistication, while hidden cable management helps keep your viewing area uncluttered and clutter-free.

In terms of images (remember that this TV is a Full Array LED) it offers an extraordinary visual experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution. Images are incredibly sharp and detailed, allowing even the most subtle details of scenes to be captured. Sony’s upscaling technology also enhances non-4K content, ensuring optimal visual quality for any source.

The implementation of High Dynamic Range (HDR) elevates image quality even further, offering a wider dynamic range and impressive detail in the darkest and brightest areas. Colors are vivid and lifelike, with depth that adds more dimension to the viewing experience.

Thanks to Sony’s Motionflow XR technology, high-action scenes and fast movements are smooth and blur-free. This helps provide a more enjoyable and immersive viewing experience, especially when watching sports or action movies. On the gaming side, the experience is very engaging that only the higher models, therefore OLED, can beat with very sharp colors for excellent immersiveness in the game.

The Sony X85L comes with a powerful audio system that delivers immersive sound. ClearAudio+ technology automatically optimizes audio settings to deliver clear, well-balanced performance, while the built-in speakers deliver spacious sound.

For those looking for an even more immersive audio experience, the TV supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. These advanced audio technologies deliver virtual 3D surround sound, allowing viewers to be fully immersed in the audio of their favorite TV shows, movies and games.

The Sony X85L is powered by Android TV, offering an intuitive and easy to navigate interface. Users can access a wide range of apps and content through the Google Play Store, which includes streaming services, games, news and so much more. Integration with Google Assistant enables voice control, making navigation even more convenient and interactive.

The television is well equipped with plenty of HDMI and USB ports, allowing you to easily connect external devices such as game consoles, media players, sound bars and more. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make sharing content between devices a breeze.

We also point out that the TV is equipped with two remote controls, one classic and the other minimal without a numeric keypad and with quick keys (also present on the classic one) to access Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Youtube, Disney+, etc. The remote controls are equipped with a microphone to be able to interact with the voice and therefore more quickly, especially for the search for content.

In conclusion, Sony X85L is a TV that offers a superior visual and audio experience. With its outstanding 4K picture quality, support for HDR, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies, and an advanced Smart TV platform, it’s an ideal option for those who want high-end entertainment. Although it may be positioned in a higher price range, the Sony X85L TV offers performance and features that fully justify the investment.

Sony X85L

1199€

