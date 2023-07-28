Home » MOIGE and Sport e Salute together for the promotion of co-responsibility pacts between parents and players in the sports world. Initiatives for sport as an educational, social and cultural model tool are planned
Health

MOIGE and Sport e Salute together for the promotion of co-responsibility pacts between parents and players in the sports world. Initiatives for sport as an educational, social and cultural model tool are planned

by admin
MOIGE and Sport e Salute together for the promotion of co-responsibility pacts between parents and players in the sports world. Initiatives for sport as an educational, social and cultural model tool are planned

A protocol to encourage the implementation of intervention programs and initiatives to promote sport as an educational, social and cultural model of the community.
It is the one signed this Thursday morning by the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sport e Salute SpA, Vito Cozzoli and the Director General of the Movimento Italiano Genitori, Antonio Affinita.

The agreement between the parties aims to promote actions to combat all forms of bullying or cyberbullying, as well as initiatives for the dissemination of the sporting value as an integral part of the life and well-being of minors and for the creation of educational facilities and territorial networks.

The protocol stipulated between Sport e Salute and MOIGE, which has a duration of three years, also aims to promote co-responsibility pacts between parents and players in the sports world, as well as to combat minor discomfort and antisocial behaviour.

See also  Budget law, measures for sport

You may also like

HMC Premedical Spa / Ministry of Health

City Asl of Turin Promotes Free Hepatitis C...

here are the benefits on mind and body

The Role of Proprioception in Sports Performance: Understanding...

Russia courts Africa: “Grain for poor countries”. Prigozhin...

Ensuring Access to Affordable and High-Quality Essential Medicines:...

For the Cure

A new bank of donated human milk, at...

yes to playing with shells, pebbles or license...

Maintaining Lung Health in Older Adults: Signs to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy