Ecovacs N10 Plus in the test: good vacuum robot with suction station for 500 euros

In addition to the luxurious top models of the X series such as the Ecovacs X1 Omni (test report) and the technology carriers of the T series such as the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus (test report), there is also the N series, which is the name of the middle class at Ecovacs. This is exactly what the manufacturer is now refreshing with the Deebot N10 Plus, which is supposed to score with improved navigation, an active wiping function and again a suction station. In the test, we checked whether the 499 euro (RRP) expensive device works out compared to the predecessor N8 Plus.

Visually, the new model hardly differs from the N8, which it officially replaces. Differences lie in details such as the metallic shimmering cover of the laser tower instead of plain white. At first glance, the slim suction station does not differ from its predecessor at all. That doesn’t matter, because the overall design of the round vacuum robot still impresses with its simple elegance. It is created by a successful mix of black and white elements, including the dark water tank at the back and the black “visor” at the front, through which close-range sensors record everything directly in front of and next to the robot.

The two side brushes on the left and right as well as the main brush with alternating rubber lips and rows of bristles have also remained the same. There is also an optional main brush for the new model, which consists exclusively of rubber lamellae. It facilitates cleaning, which should be reduced to a minimum even if there is a lot of human and animal hair in the household, as it no longer gets caught in the bristles. In the test we used the standard brush.

The chic suction station also shows a subtle mix of black and white, with the dark color only being found in the docking region. The station again has a cover at the top, under which the dust bag is hidden and which easily pops open with a simple touch of the finder. It also offers cable management at the back. With its almost dainty dimensions, the extraction station should fit in most households. The only innovation here: the dust bags used are antibacterial.

The Deebot N10 Plus can be easily and quickly connected to the smartphone via the Ecovacs app by following the well-documented installation steps on the mobile phone display. We used the smartphone’s camera and scanned the QR code under the top cover of the robot from the Ecovacs app – almost done. Nothing has changed in the app compared to its predecessor. Things like the voice assistant Yiko or a 3D display of the cleaning card – which is superfluous from our point of view anyway – is still reserved for higher series from the manufacturer, otherwise everything important is on board.

This includes automatic carpet detection with a corresponding increase in suction power, the creation of cleaning plans, virtual borders, floor plan adjustment and much more. Everything is easy to find, and owners of older Ecovacs models will find their way around straight away. This is basically good, but also a bit boring due to the lack of new functions.

Navigation and cleaning performance



For navigation, the Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus uses the improved True Mapping 2.0, which is a newer version of the technology from the N8. In this way, the robot orients itself in an exemplary manner in space and treats its surroundings almost cautiously. There were no strong bumps in the test, and damage to the furniture or the vacuum cleaner itself is not to be feared. To do this, it pulls dead-straight paths and drives up close to obstacles even without object detection.

The suction power has fully convinced us for the price of 499 euros (RRP) with its 4300 Pascal. The vacuum cleaner does a great job on hard floors and carpets and does not have to hide from models that are sometimes significantly more expensive. The carpet detection works error-free and directly, so that the suction power can be increased on carpets if desired. What is missing is a way to raise the wiper plate – but this is by no means standard in the middle class. Apart from that, the Deebot N10 Plus offers an active wiping function with which the user can apply an adjusted amount of water to the floor in three stages depending on the room, but there is no vibration or oscillation and thus higher cleaning performance. So for us it’s more like dusting – but that can still be interesting for allergy sufferers, for example, but dirt is only partially removed in this way.

The suction of the station on the N10 Plus works reliably and well, the volume is no higher than that of the competition. We also liked the battery. Based on the behavior in our test environment, we calculate a cleaning area of ​​around 150 square meters with one battery charge, then it charges at the station and then continues cleaning if necessary. That’s a good value.

The Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus is new on the market at the time of testing and therefore costs the full 499 euros of the RRP in free trade.

The Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus convinced us in the test with its chic design, excellent navigation, very good suction power, long battery life and the narrow suction station at a reasonable price. The wiping function, on the other hand, is rather simple and is clearly surpassed by other models today. But they are also clearly more expensive. Accordingly, one cannot blame it for the lack of 3D object recognition – if you want a wiping function with movable and liftable mops or a corresponding wiping plate and 3D recognition, you have to use top models.

