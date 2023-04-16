Efficiency has been upgraded again! The latest driver for Intel Arc graphics brings up to 63% improvement in 3A games

When the Intel Arc graphics card was launched before, many players were looking forward to it, but the actual test showed that the driver was not ready at that time, that is to say, even if the hardware specifications are really good, it is still unable to exert its full strength for the time being. And as time passed, Intel has indeed fulfilled its promise and continued to optimize the driver. The driver released in February this year has improved a lot of performance. Recently, a new driver version has been released, and the game performance has been greatly improved again, reaching a maximum of 63. %, which means that players only need to update the driver to support the city, and there is no need to replace the graphics card, and it is possible to obtain an additional game performance of more than 50%.

Earlier Intel announced the launch of a new Game On driver, version 31.0.101.4311, which mainly changes the load to support more games and DirectX 12 performance upgrades. According to Intel, in the game “Deadly Dimension: Remastered Edition”, the player’s feeling will be the most obvious. For Arc A750, compared with the previous driver 4257, the latest version 4311 brings up to 63% performance Raise rate. Although so many are really a bit exaggerated, it is guessed that the previous version may not be optimized for this game, so it is so obvious this time. At the same time, it officially surpassed the competitor’s RTX 3060 12GB, but the gap is only 2~5 FPS. The actual gaming experience may feel that these two are similar (Arc A750 and RTX 3060 12GB):



In order to give players a better idea, Intel also converted the performance per dollar of Arc A750 with the latest version of the driver. For the game “Total War: WARHAMMER – Mirror of Madness”, compared with RTX 3060 12GB, Arc A750 is at 1080p Ultra The setting is 62% higher, and the 1440p High setting is 72%. It should be noted that the price of RTX 3060 12GB is based on the current average of 388 US dollars, while the Arc A750 is 249 US dollars:



“Border”, “Island of the Dead 2”, and “Minecraft: Legends”, which were launched this month, have also had test results. The Arc A750 also won a big victory. The performance per dollar is higher than that of the RTX 3060 12GB from 37% to 63%. That’s pretty darn good, and for those of you who want to play one of these three games, the Arc A750 is a pretty good choice if you’re on a budget:



The performance of ray tracing has also improved, but the improvement rate is not so great. Intel shared four well-known games “DiRT 5”, “Thriller Tunnel: Exile Enhanced Edition”, “F1® 22” and “Death Loop” in 1080p and 1440p In the image quality settings, there is a little improvement. The more impressive one should be the 1080p of “F1® 22”, which has an improvement of nearly 10%:



Intel also shared their test system hardware specs:



“Desperate Dimension: Remastered Edition” DX12

Arc A750 up to 55% faster at 1080p Ultra settings

Arc A750 up to 63% faster at 1440p High setting

《F1® 22》DX12

Arc A770 up to 6% improvement at 1440p High setting

Arc A750 up to 7% faster at 1440p High setting

Arc A750 up to 17% faster at 1080p Ultra High Ray Tracing settings

“Dying Light 2: The Battle of Humanity and Humanity”

Arc A770 up to 6% faster at 1080p Ultra High Ray Tracing settings

Arc A770 up to 7% faster at 1440p High Ray Tracing settings

《DiRT 5》

Arc A750 up to 8% faster at 1080p Ultra High Ray Tracing settings

Arc A750 up to 4% faster at 1440p High Ray Tracing settings

“Death Loop”

Arc A750 up to 4% improvement at 1080p Very High Ray Tracing setting

Arc A750 up to 6% improvement at 1440p Very High Ray Tracing setting

