Einhell cordless lawn mower in a set with grass trimmer, batteries & Co.

A beautiful garden is one of the best places to be in summer. But the green oasis needs to be maintained and requires a lot of work. And this is where the basic equipment that every garden owner should have in the basement comes into play. Cordless lawn mowers and cordless lawn trimmers are practical. Both can be used particularly flexibly thanks to their wireless operation and are ideal for small to medium-sized gardens. A Einhell cordless lawn mower is now in price-reduced savings set with grass trimmer, two batteries and charger at Pollin Electronics for 164.80 euros.* You can find out the most important information about the deal here.

Einhell cordless lawn mower in the garden set with cordless lawn trimmer: the deal is so good

It is currently not that easy to get cheap garden tools – in many shops they are quickly sold out. However, Pollin Electronic now offers a five-part machine set consisting of Einhell cordless lawn mower, cordless lawn trimmer, two 2.5 Ah batteries and charger for a total of 164.80 euros* at. Compared to the recommended retail price, you save almost 60 percent and, in contrast to other providers, almost 20.00 euros. With the voucher code “MAI23” you also save on shipping costs for orders of at least EUR 89.00. The deal is definitely priced well and it’s worth grabbing!

For whom is the Einhell garden tool set worthwhile?

Gardening is very diverse and requires different tools. With the Einhell set you kill two birds with one stone. Because with the help of the cordless lawnmower you can trim your lawn and, thanks to the cordless lawn trimmer, you can also take care of the edge areas. The devices are designed for gardens of up to 200 square meters. The Einhell cordless lawn mower is equipped with a level indicator, so you can always see how much battery charge is left. The guide head of the cordless lawn trimmer can also be rotated so that lawn edges can also be trimmed easily. Further details at a glance:

Einhell cordless lawnmowers:

Idle speed: 3,700 rpm

32 cm cutting width

Triple cutting height adjustment (25 / 45 / 60 millimeters)

Catch tank volume: 30 liters

Einhell cordless lawn trimmer:

Knife revolutions: 8,500 per minute

26 cm cutting width

Scope of delivery:

Cordless Lawnmower

Akku-Rasentrimmer

fast charger

Two 2.5 Ah batteries

20 replacement blades for the trimmer

Incidentally, the two batteries supplied can also be used universally for other Power-X-Change devices. This includes not only garden tools, but also DIY accessories such as cordless screwdrivers, angle grinders and more.