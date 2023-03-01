Home Technology EK launched a water block specially designed for ASUS ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming
EK launched a water block specially designed for ASUS ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming

by admin
The well-known water cooling manufacturer EK released the EK-Quantum Momentum² ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming D-RGB – Plexi, which adopts its latest cooling technology and a new generation of design vocabulary, and D-RGB lighting compatible with ASUS Aura Sync is naturally indispensable.


Limited by the size of air ducts and heat sinks, heat dissipation has always been a big test for small ITX hosts. EK-Quantum Momentum² ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming D-RGB – Plexi can be installed without removing the heat sink that comes with the motherboard , can power and dissipate heat for CPU and motherboard at the same time, EK claims that this water cooling head can reduce the temperature of power supply by as much as 20 degrees compared with the original factory.


Like most EK products, the main material of EK-Quantum Momentum² ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming D-RGB – Plexi is pure copper with nickel plating, and the top cover is made of high-quality acrylic. Can be pushed easily.
EK-Quantum Momentum² ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming D-RGB – Plexi is already on the EK store and is expected to ship in March, priced at $209.99.
