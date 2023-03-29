Home Technology EKWB launches magnetic levitation fan: extremely low noise, RGB support | XFastest News
EKWB, a well-known PC water cooling manufacturer, announced the launch of a brand new magnetic levitation fan – EK-Quantum Impulse 120 D-RGB.

It is understood that the size of this cooling fan is 120mm x 120mm x 29mm (the thickness is 26mm without the rubber pad), the speed is between 400 RPM~1800 RPM±10%, the maximum air volume is 57.5 CFM, and the maximum air pressure is 1.94 mmH2O. The noise value is only 24.3dB.
This fan uses VAPO bearings, which virtually eliminates wobble, also adds magnetic levitation, reduces noise and improves stability, unlike traditional ball bearing fans, this VAPO bearing dusts and won’t dry out.

In addition, this fan introduces daisy chain connection, which reduces the messy problem caused by too many wires, and does not require any controller. The end is directly connected to the standard connector, including 4Pin PWM and 3Pin 5V D- RGB. There is a light-emitting area on each side of the fan, equipped with 12 LED lights.

Currently, the EK-Quantum Impulse 120 D-RGB has been sold in online stores and partner dealers at a price of 26.99 euros (about 200 yuan).
