On March 28, the men’s clothing brand Hailan House announced that it was Zhang Songwen’s first endorsement, but its endorsement poster was questioned by netizens, who pointed out that Zhang Songwen was “smooth and round” and “P is like a wax figure”… On the evening of the 28th At about 8 o’clock, the official WeChat public account of Heilan House has deleted the official endorsement article, and Zhang Songwen has not yet interacted with the brand on Weibo.

Image source: Hailan House

Zhang Songwen’s first endorsement finally came?

On the morning of March 28th, the official Weibo of Hailan House posted such a dynamic, “Dear Mr. Zhang, how do you feel about the two months you tried on, how do you like the clothes? Do you want to endorse?” and @ Zhang Songwen and Zhang Songwen Performance Studio.

Subsequently, on the afternoon of the 28th, the brand issued an article through the WeChat public account,Officially announced Zhang Songwen as the brand spokesperson and released the endorsement posterwith the text: “Focus on acting for twenty years, and still play every role well.”

However, the pictures released by the brand have made netizens fry. In summary, there are at least two questions:

First, some netizens discovered thatIn the picture, Zhang Songwen is wearing the casual clothes he had participated in the road show of “Not Ending” before, questioning that the brand did not specially shoot“I even used the picture of the road show” “I’m convinced, can’t I take some hard photos and then make an official announcement? Is it really so urgent?”

two isThe endorsement pictures are also very strangely edited, some netizens bluntly said that they look like “wax figures”Zhang Songwen’s spirit was not photographed, which ruined Zhang Songwen’s image in the hearts of the audience.

In this regard, some netizens said: “(The endorsement poster) The light and shadow on the face come from all directions, and the skin texture is also very greasy. Anyway, it is very strange.” “Who repaired the official announcement picture? Made our teacher Zhang Songwen into a wax figure!” ” If you don’t know how to P, it’s recommended not to use P, thank you for using the original picture!” “The retoucher came out and was beaten, and made Mr. Zhang Songwen look like this!” “If you don’t know how to retouch pictures, you don’t have to. Let me tell you how your company passed this kind of picture!”

As of 8:00 p.m. on the 28th,The official WeChat public account of Heilan House has deleted the official endorsement article, and Zhang Songwen has not yet interacted with the brand on Weibo。

Zhang Songwen was born in Shaoguan City, Guangdong Province in 1976 and graduated from the Performance Department of Beijing Film Academy. This year, the 47-year-old Zhang Songwen became popular because of his wonderful performance of the villain Gao Qiqiang in the hit TV series “Hurricane”.

Image Source:Hurricane official micro

When Zhang Songwen participated in a column, he said sadly that 99.5% of actors in China are exactly like him.The income of working 18 hours is extremely low and cheap, and you can only get a few thousand yuan in 4 months, and you are constantly squeezed, and no one pays attention。

He said that only 0.5% of actors really have nothing to worry about, and everyone pays attention to only these 0.5% of people.He also revealed that he still can’t afford it when he is over 40The house, which made him extremely anxious, often asked himself: “Can love really cancel out all the problems facing him?”

He graduated from the Beijing Film Academy and stayed at the school to teach for many years. He is also a powerful actor. Has a great performance.

“Sister-in-law” Gao Ye Banyue officially announces 6 endorsements

According to reports, compared to Zhang Songwen, sister-in-law Gao Ye officially announced 6 endorsements within half a month.

After the “Hurricane” became popular, CDFG Sunrise became Gaoye’s first official brand to announce business cooperation.Xiaomi is also keeping up with the heat, and in March3Japan’s heavyweight official announced Gao Ye as his handMachine image recommendation officer.Lei Jun posted more photos on WeiboZhang Xiaomi13Portrait photos and videos taken by Takahashi.

On March 6, Tmall Supermarket officially announced Gao Ye as the spokesperson, and joined hands with Gao Ye and fashion LOFFICIEL to jointly release “New Life Trends for Sisters”.

On March 8, Maserati officially announced Gao Ye as a close friend of the brand.

On Women’s Day, Ruixing Coffee invited “sister-in-law” Gao Ye to be a one-day endorsement.

Next, Gao Ye successively won the promotion ambassador of Casarte Art of Life and the spokesperson of the mobile game “Original Journey”.

From the category point of view, it covers multiple categories such as living and home furnishing, automobiles, electrical appliances, digital, entertainment and leisure.

In addition to brand endorsements, various magazines also have constant invitations. “Trendmo Trend” first shot a group of lazy style blockbusters for Gao Ye. Then quickly appeared on the covers of “Men’s Fashion” and “CHIC Petty Bourgeois Fashion”, and also performed a set of sexy blockbusters with “Bazaar Men”.

Other actors in “Hurricane” also started “the road to making money”

Su Xiaoting, the actor of “Gao Qisheng”, has also accepted many advertisements and activities.

He was also invited by Internet celebrity Crazy Xiao Yang to be a guest in their live broadcast room to bring goods.In addition, Feng Bing, the actor of “Lao Mo”, was also invited to be a guest in Xiao Yang’s live broadcast room.

The actor of “Gao Qilan” Lonnie became very popular with “Glass Killer”, and the star Ye Yiqian asked her to explain the glasses in the live broadcast room.

Zheng Jiabin, who plays the role of “Secretary Wang” who does not have many roles in the play, also received a lot of resources because of his model background.

In addition, the most surprising thing is Wu Jingli, the actor of “Little Five”.

Although there are not many roles in the play, in reality, she successfully got out of the circle, accepting endorsement advertisements, supporting the real estate, and directly became the public welfare image ambassador of Lingchuan, Shanxi. The first lesson” live broadcast on the whole network.

