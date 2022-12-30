Revolutions don’t come every year, indeed in the field of consumer electronics it has been a long time since one has been seen. It won’t be like this in 2023 either, apparently, but several innovations could make the year that is about to begin more interesting than the one that is drawing to a close, considering it from the point of view of the technology we use every day.

We start early, with the Consumer Electronics Show, which officially opens on January 5 in Las Vegas, however preceded by a series of announcements that have already started in recent days. Nothing striking, for now: a line of household appliances from LG, which can be updated even after purchase with a software update that introduces new functions; computers designed for remote work from Lenovo, televisions from TCL, Panasonic, Sony, Samsung and practically all the big manufacturers. Here, more than the names, the technological solutions count, with Mini-Led and QD-Oled panels that should drop in price and be available in a wider variety of sizes.

Italian Tech will follow CES minute by minute. But in reality, as often happens, the real news must be sought behind the stands: LG, for example, should present a solution to equip smartphone cameras with a zoom comparable to that of mirrorless cameras. A technology and not a product, but most likely some practical application will already be seen at the end of February at the Mobile World Congress.

Smartphones

For the world of smartphones (and not only) the Barcelona appointment is the most important of the year. It was the first global hi-tech event to close in 2020 due to the pandemic, followed by a nominal edition in 2021 and one dedicated mainly to retailers and operators in 2022. So this year there is a lot of curiosity, even if some big names will launch their most anticipated models before the MWC: among them Samsung, with the Galaxy S23 probably in early February, and Oppo, a few weeks later. In between OnePlus would be planning a presentation for the next top of the range which could speak a lot, if not for the device itself, for the place: New Delhi, at least according to the Times Of India.

Out of China

Thus emerges a fundamental theme of this 2023, which is not strictly technological but geopolitical: the search for alternatives to China for the production, development and launch of electronic devices. The trend has been underway for some time, given the tensions between the US and the People’s Republic, worsened by covid and the shortage of chips. But the coming year could mark a turning point: Apple has already entrusted the production of iPhones, iPads, AirPods and Macs to various companies scattered across Vietnam, Taiwan, India and Brazil, and has contributed to the creation of two microchip factories of TSMC in Arizona, a $40 billion investment. Production will probably begin by 2023, and it is not certain that the next iPhone chip will already be Made in the USA, but the road is traced.

A busy year for Apple

Indeed, the new processors – which will adopt 3-nanometer technology – could end up earlier in the future MacBook Pro and iMac M2, expected in the autumn. In 2023 the Cupertino company should finally be able to launch the Mac Pro with Apple Silicon processor, thus completing the divorce from Intel, albeit late compared to the two years promised by Tim Cook. It will be a powerful and expensive computer, intended for a very limited niche of professionals, and therefore unlikely to have a significant impact on the company’s turnover. Just as big sales are not expected from the much-heralded augmented reality viewers, which could really arrive, after years of rumors. Everything has been said and written, but the latest rumors point to an intermediate device arriving for 2023: not the real Apple Glasses, but a viewer for augmented reality and mixed reality, with a high price and very advanced features, superior to the Quest Pro di Meta, on sale for 1800 euros in Italy. 2023, therefore, will not be the year that augmented reality becomes popular.

Revolutions are not foreseen for the iPhone either, with the new chip which should guarantee greater autonomy rather than a radical increase in performance. So the innovation that will be discussed more about the new Apple smartphone could come under the pressure of Brussels: via the Lighting port for charging and data transfer, replaced by a USB-C to align with the standards imposed by the European Community .

Given Apple’s efforts at the headset, the chips, the Macs, the changes to the iPhone (which may also affect the App Store), it’s hard to expect big surprises from the iPads and other Macs, all of which have recently been updated. Maybe there will be some news for HomePod and Airpods Max, but there will be no Apple Car and no foldable iPhone or iPad in 2023 (but new colors could arrive for current models in the spring).

A growing niche

Samsung, on the other hand, will undoubtedly present new folding smartphones, which in all likelihood will respect the usual August appointment to renew the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip. Koreans are the market leaders in a small but increasingly crowded segment, with Motorola and Oppo determined to play their part, and – it seems – even Google preparing a Pixel Foldable for autumn. Samsung is facing a difficult challenge: to improve two already very good products and to give those who have not yet bought a leaflet new reasons to do so. A more powerful processor or a better camera will hardly be enough, so this year there could be some more significant changes in design or user experience.

Looking for a meaning

In September, the Ifa in Berlin will be held as always: at the most important consumer electronics fair in Europe, they don’t expect so much smartphones, but rather audio, video and above all household appliances. Last year there was finally an effort to think in perspective: on long terms with guarantees reaching twenty years (this is the case of some Samsung appliances), on the possibility of updating and repairing products (for example with Bang & Olufsen), on the commitment to make the various smart platforms communicate with each other (2022 is the year in which the Matter protocol for home automation was finally finalized, adopted by all the major manufacturers).

Certainly in 2023 these trends will be confirmed. To convince consumers to invest in times of continuing economic uncertainty, to pollute less, to give more meaning to the choices they make every day.