Naughty Dog co-president and The Last of Us writer Neil Druckmann praised the way Elden Ring’s storytelling was done, and how it was done through gameplay rather than directly through the film.

“I’ve been intrigued lately by things like Elden Ring and Inside, which rely less on traditional narratives to tell their stories. Some of the best storytelling in The Last of Us is in cutscenes, but a lot of it is in-game, moving through spaces and understanding their history by looking at them and examining them. For me, right now, that’s the most enjoyment I get from games that trust the audience to figure things out.[遊戲]Not holding your hand, that’s what I’m really interested in.“

It might seem odd to think of Elden Ring as a game with incredible storytelling, since it doesn’t focus on traditional narrative devices, but rather the story of players learning about the world by investing time in the characters and exploration. However, it did manage to nab a nomination in the Best Narrative category at The Game Awards, so it seems others have endorsed the game’s storytelling.

Despite the praise, Druckmann doesn’t appear to be adopting many of FromSoftware’s storytelling strategies anytime soon. “That doesn’t mean we’ll never have dialogue or cutscenes, I think those are tools in your toolbox,” Druckmann said in an interview with The Washington Post. “And I think there’s a way to move these things forward, at least for the kind of game we’re making at Naughty Dog.

Thanks, Washington Post