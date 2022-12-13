Fill up the electric car in 25 minutes. Or have batteries charged to fifty percent in less than 10 minutes. Here are the marvels of Ewiva’s super charging stations that are starting to spread strongly in Italy too: the company is building the largest ultra-fast charging network in Italy with 750 points, some of which are awaiting activation, in 233 locations, which add up to the approximately 17,000 managed by Enel X Way.

Ewiva, the high power charging network

Of course, these super-charges are expensive and are only possible for high-end electric cars, the only ones that support them. But filling up in a short time is a fundamental element in the development of tomorrow’s mobility. This is why Ewiva plans to install charging points at 500 locations by the end of 2023 with the goal of reaching 3,000 charging points by 2025, each with a power of up to 350 kW and powered by 100 percent renewable energy. All this to have over 800 sites that will be concentrated in urban centres, suburban areas and main roads used by commuters and tourists, allowing those who drive an electric vehicle of any type and brand to benefit from the HPC network created by the joint venture.

To understand each other, today we have Quick stations with power up to 22kW (recharging in 2 hours), Fast ones (installed on state roads and motorways) with power up to 50kW (recharging in less than an hour) and then Ultra Fast stations with power up to 350kW (recharges in less than 25 minutes). This is the panorama of the electric columns.

And as part of this project, Enel X Way, the Enel Group company dedicated to electric mobility, and Volkswagen Group have just announced the launch of the Ewiva 50/50 joint venture with the aim of accelerating the diffusion of electric mobility in Italy by creating the largest, most reliable and widespread high-power (HPC) charging network in the whole country. Today’s announcement and the inauguration of Ewiva’s first premium charging station in Rome mark the success and continuation of the solid partnership between the Enel Group and the Volkswagen Group for the creation of a complete electric mobility ecosystem in Italy.

Ewiva was born in December 2021, but in a short time – together with Enel X Way and the Volkswagen Group – it was already flying high: “The expansion of the charging infrastructure plays a key role in the success of electric cars – explained Thomas Schmall , member of the Board of Management with responsibility for technology of the Volkswagen Group and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components – that is why Enel and Volkswagen, two strong partners from different sectors, have now joined forces to tackle this task in a targeted way, thus promoting ‘electric mobility in Italy”.

The launch of Ewiva was the occasion to inaugurate the first premium charging station located in Rome, in Via Flaminia 871, which has a room open to all customers and 14 ultra-fast charging points with a power of up to 300 kW . The charging hub is positioned under a solar canopy made up of photovoltaic panels produced in Enel Green Power’s 3Sun Gigafactory in Sicily.