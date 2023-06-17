Turn-Based RPG, Furry Characters, and Well-Designed Graphics: This Is Terra Memoria

Most recently, Dear Villagers and French studio La Moutarde launched Terra Memoria, a turn-based RPG with characters to explore, craft and look like anthropomorphic animals. A shortage of magic crystals and the sudden awakening of ancient robots propel six friends into a whirlwind investigation through Terra, a whimsical and impassioned world that combines 3D graphics and pixel art. Players control all members of the party, each starting their own story and bringing their unique abilities to the turn-based combat of Terra Memoria.

To save the world, players must master Terra Memoria’s unique building system, which allows them to create a variety of objects and solve environmental puzzles. It’s like a map editor for players to use that they can use to shape the world and rebuild destroyed cities.

“With Terra Memoria, we wanted to create a timeless adventure in the style of classic RPGs, giving the genre a more modern twist such as building, cooking and crafting,” said François Bertrand, game director at La Moutarde. “At the end of the day, Terra Memoria is an ode to road travel, focusing on the bond between friends and family as they explore uncharted lands together.

Terra Memoria will release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch before the end of the year, with a date to be determined.