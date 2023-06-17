Home » Unknown perpetrators hit and kick 19-year-old
News

by admin
The 19-year-old was around 1.15 a.m. with three witnesses below the sports facilities on Karl-Feederle-Strasse when the unknown youths hit the 19-year-old with their fists. The attacked fell against a house wall and fell to the ground, where he remained unconscious for a short time. One of the attackers kicked the man lying on the ground. The witnesses were finally able to separate the attackers from the 19-year-old. The perpetrators fled before the police arrived. The 19-year-old victim had to be treated by the emergency services. The Bodelshausen police station has taken over the investigation into the crime and the as yet unidentified perpetrators.

