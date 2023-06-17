The 2023 “Belt and Road” Chinese Entrepreneurs Summit kicks off in Chengdu, focusing on sharing “Silk Road opportunities”-Chinanews.com Video

[Explanation]On June 16, the 2023 “Belt and Road” Chinese Entrepreneurs Summit kicked off in Chengdu, Sichuan, with the theme of “Chinese Entrepreneurs Focus on ‘Total Traction’ and Share New Opportunities on the Silk Road”. More than 200 representatives of overseas Chinese businessmen from more than 50 countries and regions along the “Belt and Road” and representatives of the China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs participated in related activities.

Wang Yongle, consultant and former vice chairman of the China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, said in his speech at the opening ceremony that there are more than 40 million overseas Chinese in the countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”. They have strong economic strength, extensive personal connections and mature business networks. Local legal rules and cultural customs have natural advantages in the construction of the “Belt and Road” and are an important force to promote the construction of the “Belt and Road”.

[Concurrent]Wang Yongle, consultant and former vice chairman of the China Federation of Overseas Chinese

It is hoped that the majority of overseas Chinese will actively use their extensive network of contacts at home and abroad and cross-cultural exchange experience to carry out friendly exchanges at multiple levels, fields, and channels, spread the voice of China, and tell the story of Sichuan, so that the world can better understand China, Sichuan, and Sichuan. Bashu culture.

[Explanation]According to Xie Yi, a representative of overseas Chinese businessmen and senior vice chairman of Chia Tai Group, the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle is the starting point of the new land-sea corridor in the west. It has the unique advantages of connecting the southwest and northwest and connecting East Asia, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The majority of Chinese businessmen bring more development opportunities.

[Concurrent]Xie Yi, Senior Vice Chairman of Chia Tai Group

The vast number of Chinese businessmen should accurately grasp the opportunities of the times, actively play the role of bridges, let more overseas Chinese and foreign businessmen understand Sichuan and Chongqing, build a platform for exchanges and cooperation, attract overseas Chinese with overseas Chinese, and attract overseas Chinese with overseas Chinese, so as to promote the cooperation between Sichuan and Chongqing and the “Belt and Road” Countries and regions along the route, and even countries in the world cooperate in the fields of culture and economy.

[Explanation]Wang Shuhou, president of the Philippine-Chinese Culture and Education Promotion Association, has actively promoted the development of cultural and educational exchanges between China and the Philippines for many years. He said that since the “Belt and Road” initiative was put forward, China and the Philippines have conducted exchanges and cooperation in many fields. He hopes that in the future, the two countries will continue to strengthen cultural and educational exchanges.

[Concurrent]Wang Shuhou, President of the Philippines-China Culture and Education Promotion Association

Cultural education is the foundation of our country, and the strength of a country begins with cultural education. We (hope) through this platform (the “Belt and Road” Chinese Entrepreneurs Summit) we can continue to strengthen the cultural education (exchange) of the people of China and the Philippines. .

[Explanation]A centralized project signing ceremony was also held at the opening ceremony. The summit facilitated a total of 11 investment and cooperation projects involving overseas Chinese, with a total investment of 15.33 billion yuan (the same below in RMB), of which 7 projects were signed at the opening ceremony, with a total investment of 10.89 billion yuan, involving electronic information, optical manufacturing, industrial robots, Modern agriculture, trade logistics and other fields. At the same time, representatives of five financial institutions in Sichuan, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Sichuan Branch, China Construction Bank Sichuan Branch, Bank of China Sichuan Branch, Bank of Sichuan, and China Merchants Bank Chengdu Branch, signed a strategic cooperation agreement on “Financial Assistance to Overseas Chinese”.

He Meikun reports from Chengdu, Sichuan

Responsible editor:[Wang Kai]