Electronics retailer dies a slow death

Kaufhof, Reno and soon Saturn too? The shopping streets in Germany are threatened with the loss of another shopping veteran. The electronics retailer faces an uncertain future. More and more Saturn branches are becoming MediaMarkt stores.

Few advertising slogans can claim to have burned themselves into the collective memory of Germans. “Greed is cool” is definitely one of them. The electronics retailer advertised with the slogan between 2002 and 2011. But Saturn could not remain much more than the three words.

More and more Saturn stores are becoming MediaMarkt branches

Because the future of the electronics retailer is uncertain. After renovation are scheduled this year ten Saturn stores to become MediaMarkt branches (Source: Focus Online). The Lebensmittel Zeitung reported about it first. New openings of Saturn stores a company spokesman ruled out when asked.

Both Saturn and MediaMarkt both belong to the Ceconomy group – and there the Saturn brand seems to be slowly being put on the sidelines. Already 2020 and 2021 were 13 Saturn stores closedin the current fiscal year another 11 locations close.

“It is true that we have reopened some Saturn stores as part of the modernization as MediaMarkt and will also reopen more,” explains a company spokeswoman. For modernization or new opening always decide on a case-by-case basis. The aim is to use the right format in the right place.

How to save when shopping online:

A possible Saturn-Aus would have little impact on customers

At the beginning of 2023, a new era was heralded at MediaMarkt and Saturn. Since then, both have shared a brand identity. In addition, the assortment, offers and discounts, and services (which perform very poorly in the case of notebook repairs) have been aligned.

A possible Saturn-Aus, which is denied by the company, should therefore have little impact on customers.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

