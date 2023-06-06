Now Eleglide is going one step further with the Tankroll. Because we have so far searched in vain for a real e-fat bike for 840 euros instead of 1100 euros. In order to get this discounted price, the buyer must enter the coupon code on Geekmaxi (purchase link). EIL1E2SA input. Shipping costs do not apply. This test report shows whether the mountain bike with the extra thick tires is worth it.

Optics & processing



The Eleglide Tankroll comes partially assembled in a large box. Before the first ride, the handlebars, the display, the front wheel, the light, the pedals, the front brake and the front mudguard must be assembled. In addition, all screws should be tightened and the tires should be brought to 2 bar. Here one of the top 5 electric air pumps with battery for bicycles and cars can help. We need a good hour for assembly. Some basic experience with bicycles is helpful.

Once assembled, the Eleglide Tankroll is a real eye-catcher. This is mainly due to the 4 inch fat 26 inch tires. But we also like the coloring and the frame geometry with the curved top tube. Eleglide integrates the battery into the frame. As with many e-bikes from China, the frame of the Tankroll is a bit too small for tall riders. However, the seat post can be extended far enough to allow the test rider, who is 186 centimeters tall, to still have a comfortable ride. But you shouldn’t be much bigger. The saddle itself is sufficiently soft and yet sporty.

Overall, the workmanship appears to be of higher quality than the low price would suggest. Nevertheless, cheap components prevail. We are currently unable to make a statement as to how the tank roll will behave after several hundred kilometers.

There is no bell on the handlebars. However, the dealer Geekmaxi (purchase link) promises us to include a bell in the future. All previous buyers will receive this free of charge and proactively.

Links



The handlebar is quite wide and looks tidy. The handles are not ergonomic and are pleasantly rubberized. Eleglide includes alternative handles made of a stronger plastic with the tank roll, which integrate a gas ring on the right side. We refrain from assembly, as throttle levers are not allowed in Germany.

Display



A large LED display is emblazoned in the middle, which is still sufficiently easy to read even in direct sunlight. It shows the current speed, the remaining capacity of the battery in five bars, the support level and the kilometers driven. The three-button control unit sits on the left side. She turns on the e-fatbike, activates a push mode, selects the support level and controls the front light. The e-bike does not have a rear light. We recommend our guide Bright, cheap, safe: The best battery-powered bicycle light from 10 euros.

Gears & brakes



The 7-speed Shimano shifter on the left controls the Tourney rear derailleur. The gear ratio is okay for the price, but the 21-speed gears on the inexpensive Eleglide M1 Plus e-MTB (test report) are better. The front and rear disc brakes need some readjustment. After that, they grab passable.

suspension fork



The suspension fork is quite soft, but can be pumped up to more resistance with the appropriate tool. It has cushioning so it doesn’t bounce back uncomfortably loud. If you want, you can fix it with a ring.

Motor



The motor has a nominal output of 250 watts and reaches a peak of 50 watts. It requires a voltage of 48 volts and offers a torque of 57 Newton meters. These are impressive values. And indeed, it quickly accelerates the driver to 25 kilometers per hour. Inclines are also no problem.

The electronics are okay, but don’t knock us off our feet. The pedal sensor jumps on quite quickly and thus switches on the motor. However, it lags behind for an unusually long time. The driver can stop this manually by applying the brake.

The five support levels not only regulate the power of the motor, but also the maximum top speed. Although this is common in the price segment, it is still annoying. The motor only supports you in the highest mode up to the maximum top speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

Drive



The journey is pleasant. This is mainly due to the thick tires, which absorb most of the bumps. However, buyers should ensure that there is sufficient air pressure. Because if this is too low, the Eleglide Tankroll gives the impression of steering itself in curves.

Thanks to the fat tires, the Tankroll can easily be driven up a curb, even at higher speeds. Even tram rails do not pose any danger. But fat tires are particularly useful off-road and in mud, slush, snow and rain. That is why it is particularly suitable for autumn and winter. The thick tires grip better than normal tires and make the ride much safer. When driving on our forest trail, even larger roots are no problem.

However, it is less agile than the Decathlon E-ST 100 (test report). Unusual and practical: The tank roll comes with thick mudguards so that riding in rain, snow and mud doesn’t get your butt wet.

battery pack



The battery has a capacity of 480 watt hours and is neatly integrated into the frame. It can be removed with a key. According to Eleglide, it allows a maximum range of 70 kilometers. However, this is measured under ideal conditions. We assume a driver of 80 kilograms, full support and a lot of stop-and-go in an urban environment of about 40 kilometers. For a complete charge, the Tankroll needs about 6.5 hours via the supplied power pack.

Preis



The Eleglide Tankroll currently costs 840 euros instead of 1100 euros. In order to get this discounted price, the buyer must enter the coupon code on Geekmaxi (purchase link). EIL1E2SA input. Shipping costs do not apply.

During our research, we did not find a dealer who offered the E-Fatbike at a lower price. If you want, you can also buy it from Amazon (buy link).

Conclusion



The Eleglide Tankroll is a real board and confirms the manufacturer’s traditionally good price-performance ratio for e-bikes. The most striking feature is without question the extra-thick tires, which not only look martial, but make sense. Not only do they make driving through mud, snow and slush safer, they also have a right to exist in the city. Thankfully, Eleglide also supplies the matching mudguards.