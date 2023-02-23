When it comes to the first batch of smartphone games, many people will think of a red bird on a slingshot and a bunch of green pig heads. There is no doubt that “Angry Birds” can be said to be one of the most classic games when smartphones first became popular.

But times have changed and everything has changed. On February 22, Rovio, the developer of “Angry Birds”, announced that it will remove the game from the Google Play Store on February 23 and change its name to “Red’s First Flight” in the App Store.

After the game is taken off the shelves, users who want to play will not be able to download and install it, but players who have already installed the game can still play the game normally without being affected.

Please read below for an important announcement regarding the availability of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds. pic.twitter.com/a4n4bU5gQJ — Rovio (@Rovio) February 21, 2023

In the announcement, Rovio did not clearly indicate the reason for the removal of the game from the Android platform, but only stated that the game had a negative impact on their other games.

It is worth mentioning that as early as 2019, “Angry Birds” was forced to be removed from app platforms such as the App Store due to engine problems, and a re-engraved version using the Unity engine was launched in 2022.

Although the game was taken off the shelves again, it may still be on the shelves after a few years, and we don’t know yet.