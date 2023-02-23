Introduction to SHPGX：February 21,The UN Security Council considers the issue of the “Beixi” pipeline. The meeting was proposed by Russia, and the members of the Security Council explained their positions.Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said that more and more situations have shown that the destruction of the “Beixi” pipeline was not an accident, but a deliberate one, and from the physical conditions, it is difficult to imagine non-state actors capable of carrying out such destruction alone. China supports speeding up the investigation process and quickly finding out the truth.

On the 21st, the UN Security Council considered the issue of the “Beixi” pipeline. The meeting was proposed by Russia, and the members of the Security Council explained their positions.

On the same day, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacekeeping Affairs DiCarlo, Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs, and former CIA analyst Raymond McGovern made briefings.

Di Carlo said that after the explosion of the “North Stream” pipeline in September last year, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden all launched independent investigations into the incident, and the relevant investigations are still ongoing. Given the sensitivity of this issue, all parties involved are urged to exercise restraint, refrain from any speculation and false allegations, and await the outcome of the investigation.

Sachs said that the destruction of the “Nord Stream” pipeline is an international terrorist situation, and the Security Council has the responsibility to deliberate on this matter, find out the perpetrators and bring them to justice. A Security Council investigation into the blast should be a priority. To destroy such metal pipes on the ocean floor without being detected would require very advanced technology. as some officials have said, such operations must be carried out by a state-level actor, and countries with such technical capabilities include the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Norway, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden, with Russia not Motivation and intention.

McGovern agrees with Sachs. Seymour Hersh, a veteran investigative journalist in the United States, has done a serious investigation. Although the government denies and personally attacks and slanders Hersh, Hersh’s credibility is impeccable.

The representative of Russia said that the conclusions of the latter two briefers were shocking. Based on their testimony, Russia definitely learned how the “Beixi” pipeline was “exploded”. The United States participated in the operation to blow up the pipeline. Its NATO allies are also involved. The United Nations should launch an independent international investigation to find out the facts and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The representative of the United States said that the latter two briefers are qualified to discuss today’s topic as experts, and the United States is skeptical. The U.S. side stated that any damage to critical infrastructure is unacceptable, and accusations that the U.S. is involved in sabotaging pipelines are totally untrue. The immediate priority of the Security Council should be to act in accordance with the UN Charter to resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Representatives from Britain, France, Albania and other countries expressed their support for the independent investigations conducted by Germany, Denmark, and Sweden, stressing that there is no reason to doubt the seriousness of the investigations.

Representatives from Brazil, Mozambique and other countries emphasized the need to find out the cause of the incident, and called on the Security Council to pay due attention to ensure that similar incidents will not recur in the future. Representatives of Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Ecuador and other countries called on all parties concerned to exercise restraint and avoid unilateral actions that threaten peace and stability.

Zhang Jun, China‘s permanent representative to the United Nations, said that more and more situations have shown that the destruction of the “Beixi” pipeline was not an accident, but a deliberate one, and from the physical conditions, it is difficult to imagine non-state actors capable of carrying out such destruction alone. China supports speeding up the investigation process and quickly finding out the truth.

Zhang Jun said that carrying out an objective, impartial and professional investigation into this matter, announcing the investigation results as soon as possible and pursuing relevant responsibilities is not only related to the incident itself, but also related to the security of global transnational infrastructure, which is closely related to the interests and concerns of every country. As the most authoritative and representative international institution, the United Nations can play an active and constructive role in conducting international investigations and ensuring the security of transnational infrastructure. China welcomes the draft resolution proposed by Russia in the Security Council, and believes that it is of great significance to authorize an international investigation on the sabotage of the “Nord Stream” pipeline.

Zhang Jun said that in the face of detailed materials and complete evidence, a simple sentence of “completely false and pure fabrication” is obviously not enough to respond to many questions and concerns from all over the world. China expects relevant parties to make a convincing explanation. Such a request is completely legitimate and reasonable.

At the end of September last year, there were four leaks in the part of the “Beixi-1” and “Beixi-2” pipelines that transport natural gas from Russia to Germany in the waters near Sweden and Denmark. After the incident, some analysts believed that the incident was “sabotage”. For the perpetrators, the outside world has been divided.

