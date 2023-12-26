End of life! “CS:GO” will cease support on January 1, 2024 | XFastest News

The End of an Era: “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” Officially Disappearing in 2024

After more than a decade of dominating the competitive shooting game scene, “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” (CS:GO) is set to officially disappear forever in 2024. The iconic game will be replaced by the new “Counter-Strike 2” (CS2), marking the end of an era for countless players and fans.

Originally released in 2012, CS:GO has steadily grown to become one of the most played games on Steam and the leading esports game worldwide. However, as time went on, fans began to clamor for either a new game or significant improvements to the existing one, especially with the Source 2 engine sitting idle.

In September 2023, the much-anticipated “Counter-Strike 2” was launched on the Source engine, offering comprehensive improvements to its predecessor. While CS:GO can still be played through the “CS2” launch option, Valve has confirmed that support for the original game will be completely stopped on January 1, 2024.

Valve explained that while the legacy version option will still be available after the cutoff date, it will likely not work as it is no longer maintained by the development team. This means that players who still want to experience the old version are advised to do so before the end of the year. However, with the servers down, the only option for playing the legacy version will be against bots.

Amidst this transition, all eyes are now turning to “Counter-Strike 2” and Valve’s future content plans. While the new game encountered initial difficulties upon launch, the community remains hopeful that future updates will restore Counter-Strike to its former glory.

As the countdown to 2024 begins, CS:GO will undoubtedly be remembered as a groundbreaking game that significantly shaped the esports and gaming landscape. Its impact will continue to reverberate even as it makes way for its successor, “Counter-Strike 2.”

