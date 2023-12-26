Are you aging well? These are the signs you need to watch out for according to doctors

The Secrets to Aging Well: How to Face Advancing Age in the Best Possible Shape

There are ways and ways of growing old. The process of aging goes beyond just physical health, according to Theresa Allison, geriatrician, and professor of medicine at the University of California at Davis. The American Association of Retired Persons has compiled a list of eight essential factors for optimal aging, based on the latest scientific evidence.

Factors indicating healthy aging include strong social connections, physical activity, following a Mediterranean diet, participating in activities that bring meaning to life, getting at least seven hours of sleep each night, maintaining an optimistic outlook, avoiding harmful habits, and keeping the brain healthy and active.

These recommendations are valid for every stage of life, but become even more crucial as the years advance. Longevity does not always guarantee happiness, and researchers and doctors recommend adopting habits that can prolong the period of good health.

Physical activity, experimenting with new activities, keeping the brain active with hobbies and intellectual challenges, socializing, eating a healthy diet, managing stress levels, and maintaining good oral health are all key to aging well. These are all good resolutions for the new year that is about to begin.

By combining these factors with allied habits of longevity and health, individuals can ensure that they age in the best possible shape. It is never too late to start implementing these practices and taking control of the aging process.

