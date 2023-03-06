Home Technology Energy and greentech agency to drastically reduce CO2 emissions through business
Technology




Wind Turbines / Photo: Envato

“Here we go – the “ThEGA” is coming: Thuringia’s economy should receive advice from the state on the way to lower CO2 emissions. A competence center for decarbonization has been set up at the Thuringian Energy and Greentech Agency, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced on Sunday in Erfurt. 380,000 euros would be made available for this. The aim is to drastically reduce the emission of the greenhouse gas CO2 by the economy.

Türingen starts Greentech Agency

“Decarbonization is accompanied by far-reaching changes in the value chains and production processes for the Thuringian economy,” said Economics Minister Wolfgang Tiefensee (SPD), according to the ministry. The switch to renewable energies and greater energy efficiency is associated with opportunities, but also with challenges.

The competence center at the Thuringian Energy Agency should provide the economy in the Free State with networking, further training and consulting offers and help with the use of subsidies.

In addition, a network should be set up that the companies can fall back on. Good practical examples are to be stored in a database – including data on resource efficiency and the technologies used in the projects.

