Every year, the Eclipse Foundation or the Jakarta EE Working Group conducts a large survey to collect information on the use and distribution of Jakarta EE. This data will help the working group to better understand the users of Jakarta EE, their needs and problems and to define meaningful advancements and priorities for the future.

Hendrik Ebbers (@hendrikEbbers) is Java Champion, JCP Expert Group Member and has been awarded several times as Rockstar Speaker of JavaOne. With his own company Open Elements, Hendrik is currently helping to design the Hedera Hashgraph and make its services available to the public. Hendrik is a co-founder of JUG Dortmund and Cyberland and gives lectures and workshops on Java all over the world. His book “Mastering JavaFX 8 Controls” was published by Oracle Press in 2014. Hendrik is actively involved in open source projects such as JakartaEE or Eclipse Adoptium. Hendrik is a member of the AdoptOpenJDK TSC and the Eclipse Adoptium WG.

The results of the survey not only remain within the working group, but are also available as a prepared PDF. The Eclipse Foundation works on the numbers graphically. For example, the following diagram from last year’s survey shows the popularity of the different application servers:

There will be another survey in 2023, which will be available online until May 25th. We ask every developer to take part in the survey in order to get as diverse and broad a picture of the community as possible.



(rme)

