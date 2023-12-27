Home » EPIC Games is giving away “Human Resource Machine”, not popular but fun!! Original price HK$69, free today – Computer field
Great news for gamers and aspiring programmers! EPIC Games is offering a free download of “Human Resource Machine” for a limited time. Originally priced at HK$69, this independent puzzle game is now available for free on the computer platform.

“Human Resource Machine” may not be as well-known as other titles, but it offers a fun and educational experience for players. The game allows users to learn about programming while solving various puzzles and challenges. It’s a great opportunity for those interested in the field of computer science or programming to test their skills in a game-like environment.

This offer is part of EPIC Games’ “16th consecutive gift” for New Year’s Eve, where they are giving away a different game each day. “Human Resource Machine” is the latest addition to their lineup, and it’s definitely worth checking out.

In addition to “Human Resource Machine”, EPIC Games is also offering the mobile version of “Programmer’s Promotion” for free, as well as the Bahamut Video Game Information Station on the EGS platform. These free downloads are a great way for gamers to expand their collection and try out new games without any cost.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to snag “Human Resource Machine” and other free games from EPIC Games. It’s a great way to kick off the new year with some exciting new titles for your gaming library. Be sure to grab these free downloads before the limited-time offer expires!

