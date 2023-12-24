ESET products: IT security warning about new bug

The BSI has issued a current IT security notice for ESET products. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) published a security notice for ESET products on December 22nd, 2023. The security vulnerability affects the operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products ESET Server Security, ESET NOD32 Antivirus and ESET Endpoint Security.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: ESET Customer Advisory (Stand: 21.12.2023).

Safety notice for ESET products – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list for taking countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The temporal score also takes changes over time in the danger situation into account. According to the CVSS, the threat of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

ESET Products Bug: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

Eset NOD32 Antivirus is an Internet security solution.ESET Endpoint Security is a multi-layered, cross-platform security solution for client systems.ESET Server Security is a security solution for file servers to protect against malware, for example.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in ESET NOD32 Antivirus, ESET Endpoint Security and ESET Server Security to bypass security measures.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-5594.

Systems affected by the security gap at a glance

Operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

ESET Server Security (cpe:/a:eset:server_security)

ESET NOD32 Antivirus (cpe:/a:eset:nod32)

ESET Endpoint Security (cpe:/a:eset:endpoint_security)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

ESET Customer Advisory vom 2023-12-21 (22.12.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for ESET products. This text will be updated as updates are announced. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

December 22, 2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created using AI based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at notice@news.de. +++

Edited by kns

roj/news.de

