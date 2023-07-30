U.S. Engineers Steal Air Force Radio Technology; Pentagon Urgently Investigates Serious Leaks

The Pentagon of the United States (data map)

Overseas Network, July 30th – According to the US “Capitol Hill” report on July 29, an engineer at Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee, USA, was suspected of stealing Air Force radio technology. The Pentagon has stepped in to investigate this serious leak.

The 48-year-old engineer brought home Air Force base radio technology and gained unauthorized Air Education and Training Command administrator clearance.

When law enforcement raided the engineer’s home, they found a computer running software that contained the entire Arnold Air Force Base communications system, linking the communications systems of the FBI and several Tennessee agencies.

A colleague had twice reported the engineer’s unauthorized possession of equipment. Neither the Pentagon nor the FBI have publicly commented on the search warrant. (Overseas Network/Li Fang)

